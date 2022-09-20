Genshin Impact pity guide for Cyno banner: Guaranteed pull, Primogems, and 50-50 drop details

The hype surrounding Cyno is at an all-time high, especially after his reveal in the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program. The 5-star Electro Polearm was teased during the early stages of the game via the official manga and the Teyvat chapter preview.

Exactly two years after the initial announcement and release, players will get access to the playable version of Cyno and more content in the 3.1 update. HoYoverse is gearing up for a major addition to the existing Sumeru region, with three new characters, locations, two Archon quests, and much more.

Players who tend to take a more F2P (free-to-play) approach might be a little worried about their pity and Primogems to get the new characters.

This article will help clear up some things regarding the pity system on the upcoming Cyno banner.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Cyno banner pity guide, roll count, guaranteed, and 50-50 chances

How many pulls do you need?

Cyno will be available in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, alongside the 4-star Candace and the Venti rerun. Starting September 28, 2022, players can expect both banners to carry on until October 14, 2022. During this time, HoYoverse will be giving away a lot of rewards for the game's second anniversary.

Going by the general rule of limited banners in Genshin Impact, any player with a 5-star drop will have their next 5-star moved to a 50-50 drop chance. Losing this drops a random 5-star character from the standard pool. Due to this rule, it is safe to have a total of 180 pulls accumulated for a guaranteed drop.

First phase banners in 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The same applies to the upcoming Cyno banner. You will need to have 180 pulls ready for a guaranteed drop, given your last summon was a featured 5-star from a limited banner (for example, Yoimiya, Kazuha, or Klee). This doesn't mean there are zero chances whatsoever, as it is still a 50-50 chance.

However, if your last 5-star was someone standard (for example, Jean, Diluc, Mona, etc.), you will only need to stock up 90 pulls to get the guaranteed 5-star.

Apart from this, there are other rules you should know regarding the various banners.

How does the pity system work?

The banner that appears with each new update is called the "Event Wish" or the limited banner. As the name suggests, it stays around for a limited amount of time, further leading players to summon and use their Primogems.

All limited banners work the same way. You will have a 100% chance of getting a 5-star at 90 summons.

Drop chance in Ganyu banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

After 75 summons, however, you hit something called "soft pity," which increases your chances of getting a 5-star with each summon until 90.

As mentioned earlier, this 5-star drop can be a guaranteed featured character or a standard one based on your previous summons.

How to prepare for Cyno's banner and ascension

If you happen to have a complete F2P account with Primogems saved for Cyno, it is absolutely possible to get him in the next patch.

Genshin impact 3.0 has a lot of ongoing events right now, each granting players with two pulls. Multiple world quests, chests, domains, and the Spiral Abyss are all primary sources for Primogems.

Cyno Ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

To ascend the character on day 1, you will need to accumulate boss materials from Electro Regisvine alongside Electro gems.

Other materials include 168 Scarabs (which will become available in 3.1) and Samachurl Scroll drops.

