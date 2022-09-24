Genshin Impact 2nd anniversary rewards: 1600 Primogems date and limited edition item details

Players are in for tons of rewards as Genshin Impact launches the latest patch 3.1 update on the same day as its second anniversary. With both of them coinciding on the same date, officials have arranged unique prizes to celebrate the big milestone.

In the latest 3.1 livestream, HoYoverse officials came up with four new events that will provide a hefty amount of Primogems. Furthermore, officials also revealed the upcoming log-in events and exclusive rewards that will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox.

The article will cover everything players need to know about Genshin Impact 2nd anniversary rewards.

Everything about Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary rewards

Genshin Impact was launched on September 28, 2020 and has continued to celebrate its anniversary on the same date. Within a few days, HoYoverse officials will achieve a new milestone on the game's second anniversary. Officials have revealed that rewards should roll out from September 28, 2022.

Players can take a look at the tweet above that showcases the 2nd anniversary rewards. The extra Primogems and wishes will definitely come in handy for those who are collecting them for any upcoming or future characters and weapons. Surprisingly, the upcoming patch 3.1 update will also launch on the same day, providing players with tons of content and rewards to look forward to.

Path of Gleaming Jade (7-Day Login Rewards)

Path of Gleaming Jade is a log-in event for the Genshin Impact 3.1 update where players will be rewarded for simply logging in consecutively for seven days, from September 28 - October 4, 2022.

Login event rewards from 1st anniversary (Image via Genshin Impact)

This event is one of the ways officials plan to hand out anniversary rewards to players in Genshin Impact. Based on the official announcements, one can expect 10 Intertwined Fates along with other rewards including Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wits.

The picture above showcases a similar log-in event to share the first anniversary rewards. Readers can take the picture above as a reference for how the log-in event will distribute the rewards.

Anniversary Rewards via In-game Mail

On September 28, 2022, players will receive some of the 2nd anniversary rewards through their in-game mailbox. Officials have confirmed that they will receive 1600 Primogems and 4 Fragile Resins in their mailbox.

While it is still unclear whether the rewards will be handed in a single mail or in multiple emails over the course of a few days, either way, this is a huge bonus.

2nd Anniversary rewards will also include limited gadgets (Image via MiHoYo)

Meanwhile, officials will also handout two unique gadgets through in-game mail alongside the Primogems. Here are the two exclusive gadgets:

Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper - Releases a spray of confetti

- Releases a spray of confetti Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device - Unique companion that will follow traveler as they explore Tevyat.

Keep in mind that these are limited edition items that can only be claimed as anniversary rewards. Hence, players should definitely obtain them from the mailbox before they expire.

