How to get Midlander Billets to craft Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact?

There are two main ways to get Midlander Billets as of Genshin Impact 3.0. The first and most popular method involves converting Northlander Billets into them. Second, you can also get them from Vanarana's Favor in the Tree of Dreams.
The average Genshin Impact player is most likely going to farm Northlander Billets and convert them into Midlander Billets to craft Sumeru's unique weapons:
- Forest Regalia
- Fruit of Fulfillment
- King's Squire
- Moonpiercer
- Sapwood Blade
This guide will presume that you already have the Diagrams for those weapons, which are otherwise obtainable from Aravinay. Each Diagram costs one 'Stories of You and the Aranara'.
Farming Midlander Billets to craft Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact
Refining craftable weapons requires the player to create at least five of the same item. For example, a player who wishes to max out a Sapwood Blade would need five Midlander Billets to craft it several times. Obtaining the Billets is easier said than done.
Method #1 (Conversion)
All Midlander Billets can be forged by converting:
- A Northlander of the same type
- Two Dream Solvents
The primary way to get Dream Solvents is to clear Weekly Bosses. Likewise, the main way to get Northlander Billets is to do the same thing. Here is a list of Weekly Bosses that count:
- Andrius (Wolf of the North Challenge)
- Azhdaha (Beneath the Dragon-Queller)
- Childe (Enter the Golden House)
- Dvalin (Confront Stormterror)
- La Signora (Narukami Island: Tenshukaku)
- Mikoto (End of the Oneiric Euthymia)
Players can only farm Weekly Bosses once a week to get their drops. It's recommended to clear them at the highest difficulty to get the best possible drops. Unlike the Tree of Dreams method, choosing to farm Northlander Billets and converting them is repeatable.
It is vital to mention that this will depend on the player's luck. The necessary drops aren't guaranteed. Players with access to fewer Weekly Bosses will also have fewer opportunities to farm these items.
Method #2 (Tree of Dreams)
Any level in Vanarana's Favor that ends with "4" will give Genshin Impact players a Midlander Billet of some type. Here is a short list to consider:
- Level 4: Sword
- Level 14: Claymore
- Level 24: Polearm
- Level 34: Catalyst
- Level 44: Bow
Genshin Impact 3.0 only goes up to Level 20, but later updates will introduce more levels in the future. Do note that these levels are a one-time bonus and aren't repeatable.
Every level at the Tree of Dreams requires 35 Dendro Sigils. The item is obtainable via a myriad of means, including:
- Various chests in Sumeru
- From the Sumeru Statue of Seven
- One-time Domains in Sumeru
It took 140 Dendro Sigils to get the first Midlander Sword Billet. By comparison, obtaining the Midlander Bow Billet in the Tree of Dreams will take 1,540 Dendro Sigils. This method requires quite a bit of exploration, but it's a solid option for Genshin Impact players who have run out of Weekly Bosses to farm for the Northlander Billets and Dream Solvents.