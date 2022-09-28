Genshin Impact 3.1 live countdown: Maintenance, update release time, and free Primogems

Genshin Impact 3.1 is right around the corner. A new update to this beloved game is always exciting news, but timezones can be a tricky business for some Travelers. Ergo, the following countdowns should be helpful tools for those who don't understand what 6 am (UTC+8) or 11 am (UTC+8) means in their time.

The new update's official title is King Deshret and the Three Magi. It will bring a new desert region for players to explore. Coupled with that, there will also be two more Acts in the Archon Quest series.

Travelers seeking to spend their hard-earned Primogems and Intertwined Fates can do so at the start of the update on either Cyno or Venti's banners.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Countdown to maintenance

HoYoverse has officially stated the following:

"Update maintenance begins on 2022/09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

This game has a massive playerbase all over the world. Naturally, not everybody will know what 6:00 (UTC+8) translates to in their respective timezones. The above countdown should serve as a perfect visualization of when players can expect the game to go offline.

Travelers will be unable to play the game until the maintenance for the Genshin Impact 3.1 update is finished.

Free Primogem information

A precious currency (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has stated the following regarding maintenance compensation:

"Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down)"

This means Travelers can expect a minimum of 300 Primogems. If technical problems arise and cause a delay, then that's an extra 60 Primogems per hour that the update doesn't come out.

Travelers looking for Anniversary rewards should know that they are supposed to get 400 Primogems as soon as the update goes live. There will be three more days of free 400 Primogems afterward, with the final one being on October 1, 2022.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Countdown to the release time

Maintenance is expected to last for five hours. Thus, it's easy to deduce that Genshin Impact 3.1 should officially launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. The above countdown should serve as a perfect visualization for the time remaining until the game is playable.

Note: This countdown is based solely on HoYoverse's expected times. No potential delays will be reflected here, as the above timer is based solely on the 11 am (UTC+8) expectation.

Genshin Impact 3.1 expectations

HoYoverse posted an official preview for the next update in the tweet shown above. It's a lengthy read, but it contains all of the relevant information for what players can expect to see in Version 3.1. It includes details on:

A Thank-You Gift

Path of Gleaming Jade

Cyno and Venti's banners

Weapon banner (Elegy for the End and Staff of the Scarlet Sands)

Of Ballads and Brews

Hyakunin Ikki

Curtain of Leaves

Cyno's Story Quest

Initial Top-Up Bonus Reset

Adventurer's Booster Bundles

There is no shortage of content to look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.1. Hopefully, the aforementioned countdowns assist readers in figuring out when they can finally play the game again.

Just as a brief reminder: All updates' maintenance tends to start at 6 am (UTC+8) and usually ends at 11 am (UTC+8). Travelers might wish to remember that for future updates.

