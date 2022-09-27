Genshin Impact 3.1 update time and maintenance schedule for all regions

Genshin Impact's new patch 3.1 update is just around the corner and many fans have questions about the server maintenance. For those who are new to the game, the servers will go under maintenance before every new version update.

The update maintenance starts at 6 AM (UTC+8) on the same day as the new patch update. The servers will go down for five hours and will end at 11 AM (UTC+8). During this time, the new patch 3.1 update will start rolling out.

The following article will include the different relevant time zones showing time equivalent to 11 AM (UTC+8). Although the time zones won't specify when the server maintenance starts, players can simply deduct five hours from their respective time zones to know that.

Genshin Impact: Patch 3.1 release time and maintenance schedule for all regions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.Details>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Details>>hoyo.link/88VFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ESIn1czcB7

Based on the official tweet above, it has been confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.1 update will be launched at 11 AM (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. Not every reader will be proficient in converting the release time to the respective timezones. Hence, here is a list of all the relevant timezones that show when they will receive the new update in Genshin Impact:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (September 27, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

EU AND ASIA TIME ZONES (September 28, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korea Standard Time: 12:00 PM

OCEANIC TIMEZONES (September 28, 2022)

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 AM

11:45 AM Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Lord Howe Standard Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 PM

Maintenance Schedule for Genshin Impact 3.1 update

Don't worry Traveler, Paimon will handle it (Image via Genshin Impact)

As exciting as the new patch 3.1 update might be for players, they will still have to wait for the update maintenance to end first. Based on the official notice for the 3.1 update, the server maintenance is scheduled to start at 6 AM (UTC+8).

The servers will be down for a minimum of five hours, and the maintenance will end at 11 AM (UTC+8). During server maintenance, all Genshin Impact players cannot log in to the game. Hence, they are advised to complete their daily commission to collect the daily quota of Primogems.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/calEBBAd



#GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/calEBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yqwoZWvIll

Before the update maintenance begins, players might want to take advantage of the pre-installation feature that is added to the client launcher. The pre-installation feature allows players to download huge game files for the new patch update in advance to reduce the update time when it is released.

Genshin Impact 3.1 has a big update bringing new content to players:

Sumeru Desert

New playable characters

More reruns

New weapons

2nd Anniversary event & rewards

New events and Tons of Primogems

Sumeru will expand as players get more unknown lands to explore. Hence, fans should definitely look forward to it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far