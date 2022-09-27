When does the Genshin Impact maintenance end? (September 2022)

The Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance update will start on September 28 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8) and will last for approximately five hours. Since the duration is not defined, it cannot be said with certainty if the maintenance will end early or go beyond five hours.

On the bright side, Travelers will be given Primogems as compensation for the inconvenience caused when the server is down. The longer the maintenance duration is, the higher the number of Primogems they will get. Detailed below is the estimated time of when Genshin Impact maintenance may end and the featured events in version 3.1.

Genshin Impact 3.1: When will the maintenance end?

The Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance downtime will start on September 28 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours. During the entire maintenance period, players will be unable to enter the game.

The server will be down for the update rollout period and will only be opened again at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). This is an estimated time as the developers vaguely mentioned that maintenance will take a "few hours." It may finish earlier than scheduled or may end later than expected.

Travelers can refer to the countdown below for when the maintenance ends and when the server will be up again.

It is worth mentioning that many of the previous maintenance downtimes ended earlier than expected, so players can expect the version 3.1 maintenance to also be completed faster.

Every Genshin Impact event in version 3.1 & anniversary event details

There are four new events set to be included in version 3.1:

Of Ballads and Brew Hyakunin Ikki Star-Seeker's Sojourn Wind Chaser

Only two of the events will be available in the first phase. These are 'Of Ballads and Brews,' which provides approximately 1000 Primogems, and Hyakunin Ikki, a rerun event with the usual 420 Primogems.

Version 3.1 events overview (Image via HoYoverse)

As the game's second anniversary will also occur on the same day as the update maintenance, there will be two other exclusive events for the celebration:

Path of Gleaming Jade Log-In Event Of Travels and Treasures (A Thank-You Gift)

The log-in event will only be available in the second half of version 3.1, rewarding players who consecutively log-in to the game for seven days with 10 Intertwined Fates. There will also be other miscellaneous rewards such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

'Of Travels and Treasures' is a simple event where players can claim four in-game mails for rewards such as 1600 Primogems, Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper gadget, and Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device gadget. All four mails will be delivered for four days straight starting from September 28 and can be claimed within the duration of version 3.1.

Genshin Impact version 3.1 will be a big update, just like version 3.0, with a whole new Sumeru desert area to be explored. Fans can preload assets as soon as the developers make them available.

