Genshin Impact concert 2022: Anniversary event date, time and rewards

Genshin Impact's upcoming Melodies of an Endless Journey concert has been teased again by officials through recent social media posts. The event will be held to celebrate the gacha game's second anniversary.

The recent posts reveal more details about the 2022 concert. Also, like the first anniversary, gamers can expect Genshin Impact and HOYO-Mix to collaborate with distinguished musicians to create beautiful melodies that resonate with fans. With that out of the way, here's what you need to know.

Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary concert details

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



Click the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:

hoyo.link/8aDFBCAd



The concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8).



#GenshinImpact GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 - Melodies of an Endless Journey (Teaser 2)>>> youtu.be/gwaZ-uRJdRM Click the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:The concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 - Melodies of an Endless Journey (Teaser 2)>>> youtu.be/gwaZ-uRJdRMClick the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:hoyo.link/8aDFBCAdThe concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). #GenshinImpact

The developers organized a concert for Genshin Impact's first-anniversary event, and they are doing it again for the second one. The tweet above is the second teaser for the anniversary concert and includes a small video.

The gacha game will complete its two years of existence on September 28, 2022. To celebrate the occasion with the entire fanbase, HoYoverse has scheduled the Genshin Concert 2022 to take place at 12:00 pm (UTC+8) on October 2, 2022.

The developers have also created a new preview page that players can check out for more details about the event. The link to this page can be found in the tweet above. The preview HoYoverse showcases official artwork prepared for the 2022 anniversary concert.

Official artwork for 2022 concert (Image via HoYoverse)

Scrolling down will generate your concert pass and reveal different pass designs featuring pictures of Genshin Impact's playable characters in cute outfits. You can select a pass design of your choice and share it on social media to participate in a giveaway and get a gift pack containing the following rewards:

Mora ×20,000

Primogems ×30

These will be sent to your in-game mailbox. Keep in mind that you will need to log in using a HoYoverse account to share the pass design to receive the free Primogems and become a participant for the giveaway.

Share a pass design to win free Primogems and merchandise (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the concert event, 500 random Travelers will be selected as the winners of the giveaway and will receive the following merchandise:

GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 Series Character Mood Gift Box

GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 Series Commemorative Hologram Ticket

The 500 randomly selected winners will be announced right before the concert at 11:50 am (UTC+8) on October 2, 2022.

Check out first-anniversary concert

Players who have recently joined the world of Tevyat should definitely check out the Genshin Concert 2021 Melodies of an Endless Journey if they have the time.

The first anniversary concert was one hour and 43 minutes long and was highly appreciated as Genshin Impact fans got to listen to live melodies. With each new song, the live audience would witness a change in the whole aesthetic of the band playing the music, which was a nice touch.

With so much happening in Genshin Impact right now and new engaging content to look forward to, now is a good time to be a fan of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far