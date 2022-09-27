Genshin Impact 3.1 update: Maintenance start time and download size

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update is scheduled to begin in less than 12 hours and players still have time to install the pre-installation package. The developer has long updated the game with pre-installation features that allow them to download the next version's data right now, and ensure quick file validation after the maintenance ends.

Aside from the new Sumeru desert area, Travelers will also obtain a Thank You Gift from Genshin Impact as a reward for the game's second anniversary. It goes without saying that the download size of the next update will be huge, to accommodate the new map in the game.

Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance start and end time

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.Details>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Details>>hoyo.link/88VFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ESIn1czcB7

A recent announcement was made by Genshin Impact developer miHoYo revealing the exact time for when the maintenance will start. The game server will is expected to be down as the update maintenance begins on September 28 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8). Converting time to one's own timezone can be a challenge, so readers can check out the countdown timer for the exact remaining time for when the maintenance starts.

Keep in mind that players will be unable to launch the game for the entire duration of when the maintenance is on-going, so it is recommended to adjust their schedule so the update doesn't disturb their game time.

The maintenance update will last approximately 5 hours, and will end on the same day at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Since even the developer could not confirm the exact time, the update may end earlier or last longer than expected. But rest assured, players will be compensated with Primogems for the inconvenience caused.

Primogems for maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

For each hour the server is down, Genshin Impact players will obtain 60 Primogems. A minimum of 300 Primogems can be gained for each Traveler, in addition to another 300 Primogems for fixed bug issues. In total, the maintenance update will give 600 Primogems to every gamer above Adventure Rank 5.

How big is the download size for Genshin Impact 3.1?

Pre-install resource package for PC client (Image via HoYoverse)

The resource package size and the overall space needed for unzipping are both included in each pre-installation package for the Genshin Impact update. As shown above, the download size for the 3.1 update is 7.2 GB, while the unzipped size is 15 GB. A total of 22.33 GB is required for PC players.

Keep in mind that this is not the end of the update as once the maintenance is over, all the pre-installed resources need to be verified in the game. Only after the updates are completed and the server is up can players open the game and play the new version of the update.

The pre-installation function is available on all platforms, including PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation. Travelers are recommended to install the resource package before the update maintenance starts, as it will drastically cut down on the time required by the client to update resources and verify each file.

Genshin Impact players can update everything faster and start playing the game as soon as the new version is released by having the most recent files downloaded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far