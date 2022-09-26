How to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact

Collei will be given out for free to every Genshin Impact player in version 3.1. However, there is a requirement that Travelers need to complete before they are able to obtain the said character.

The Curtain of Leaves event is a Spiral Abyss challenge where gamers need to complete a certain floor in the domain to gain the reward. This article will include how Genshin Impact players can obtain Collei for free in version 3.1.

A guide to get 4-star Collei for free from Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Impact players need to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 4 Chamber 3 to complete the event and get a copy of Collei from the Curtain of Leaves event page. Another requirement they need to take care of is to reach Adventure Rank 20 or above before they are able to complete the challenge.

The Curtain of Leaves will be permanently available after the version 3.1 update on September 26, and new players will have unlimited time to level up their team before adventuring to the fourth floor of the Spiral Abyss.

Veteran gamers who have long already completed Floor 4 Chamber 3 in the Spiral Abyss can claim Collei from the event page right after the update maintenance is completed on September 28. It is important to remember that each player can only get the 4-star character once and the event page will close once they claim Collei from it.

Spiral Abyss Floor 4 Chamber 3 challenge in Genshin Impact

The requirement for the Curtain of Leaves is to only complete Floor 4 Chamber 3. As such, players do not need to clear them with full stars to get Collei for free. In the chamber, the enemies they will face are:

Cryo Hilichurl Shooter 2 Hilichurl Fighter Hydro Samachurl 2 Hydro Abyss Mage Blazing Axe Mitachurl

For the first wave, every opponent in the list above will appear except the Hydro Abyss Mages that will spawn on the second wave. This challenge may seem effortless for veteran players as their enemies have low health and level. But it may be difficult for new players with limited and under-leveled characters.

Since the second wave features Hydro Abyss Mages with a strong Hydro shield, gamers are recommended to bring a Cryo character to the team as this element is the best in shredding the Mages' shield. Electro and Pyro, of course, are great alternatives to consider as well.

Kaeya's Elemental Burst hitting the Hydro Abyss Mage's shield (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaeya is a free character that every Genshin Impact player will obtain when they continue playing the first Archon Quest in the game. He's a suitable candidate as his Elemental Skill has a short cooldown and his Burst can apply Cryo on enemies around a small AoE. His skills will definitely come in handy for players in Floor 4 Chamber 3.

Once Travelers have completed the entire Floor 4, they can open the Curtain of Leaves on the Event Page and claim the free Collei. The system should be the same as when players receive a free Xiangling for completing Floor 3 in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss.

