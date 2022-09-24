Fan-made Fatui Harbinger story trailer steals spotlight in Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Party

The fan-made Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Party was nearly two hours long and was full of excellent animations. Some of the things shown in it could easily be mistaken as having been made by HoYoverse. The quality in some parts of the party was just that good. Here is the link to the full livestream: https://www.bilibili.com/festival/genshin2nd?bvid=BV1ZP411J7vN.

The degree of effort that went into the whole party really shows how much a portion of the fanbase genuinely loves Genshin Impact. Moreover, among the many clips displayed was one that involved the Fatui Harbingers, which can be seen in the video below.

Fan-made 2nd Anniversary video by Genshin Impact looks stunning

The above YouTube video shows the relevant Fatui Harbinger part from the livestream — the specific clip in question starts at 1:08. In it, Dies Irei chants begin as viewers witness a Hellfire Butterfly flying away in Snezhnaya. They can then see a chess montage of the former Archons losing their Gnoses.

The video then cuts to a wide shot of all Fatui Harbingers, followed by a short musical section detailing La Signora's backstory. Subsequently, viewers see some quick clips with the rest of the Fatui Harbingers with more dramatic music playing in the backdrop. Surprisingly, this whole trailer is only a tiny part of a much larger livestream that's full of great clips and photos.

Other Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Party livestream highlights

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 @GenshlnWorld ) Opening del genshin impact Aniversary Party 2022



#Genshinlmpact #原神 ) Opening del genshin impact Aniversary Party 2022 (🎉) Opening del genshin impact Aniversary Party 2022 ✨#Genshinlmpact #原神 https://t.co/9pG9dq33WD

The above Twitter video is another good example of how great the 2nd Anniversary Party livestream was. This particular tweet has already received over 5,000 likes, and this number is still rising.

🔮 @ccteyvat Nuevo arte oficial de Lumine, Aether y Paimon por el Genshin Impact Anniversary Party de BiliBili. Nuevo arte oficial de Lumine, Aether y Paimon por el Genshin Impact Anniversary Party de BiliBili. ✨ https://t.co/dRfPCv6v8D

There was a ton of great fan art created by the playerbase in relation to this community event. Some of the works showcased were good enough for people to confuse them with official artwork, with the above Twitter user even mistakingly calling one official art.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate Friendly reminder for everyone again this is not official content or official art, this is a wonderful work by creator on Bilibili ^^ Friendly reminder for everyone again this is not official content or official art, this is a wonderful work by creator on Bilibili ^^

As good as the artwork and videos from the party were, it's vital to reiterate that the developers of the game did not create them. Passionate fans made everything shown here.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 @GenshlnWorld Una triste y a la vez hermosa animación hecha por fans que nos muestra la historia de Raiden Ei



Presentada en el Genshin Impact Anniversary Party 2022



#Genshinlmpact #RaidenShogun Una triste y a la vez hermosa animación hecha por fans que nos muestra la historia de Raiden EiPresentada en el Genshin Impact Anniversary Party 2022 🌸 Una triste y a la vez hermosa animación hecha por fans que nos muestra la historia de Raiden EiPresentada en el Genshin Impact Anniversary Party 2022 ✨ #Genshinlmpact #RaidenShogun https://t.co/YlzpUvADU7

The community has really outdone themselves when it comes to expressing their love for Genshin Impact near its 2nd Anniversary. Naturally, some players might wonder what HoYoverse has planned for this joyous occasion. Unfortunately, not much information has been officially revealed on this front, but there will be some generous loot for Travelers to enjoy in Version 3.1.

Official anniversary information

Genshin Impact 3.1 will launch on September 28, 2022, coinciding with the game's two-year Anniversary. The two main freebies associated with the event are:

Path of Gleaming Jade

Free stuff via in-game mail

The first one is a Daily Log-in Event where the player can receive a maximum of ten Intertwined Fates. That's the equivalent of ten free rolls, excluding the Mora, Hero's Wits, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Moreover, the free rewards via the in-game mail include:

1,600 Primogems

4 x Fragile Resins

1 x Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper

1 x Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device

That's another ten free rolls for players to enjoy.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like the fan-made videos? Yes No 0 votes so far