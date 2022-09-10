Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary date, expected events, and rewards

HoYoverse will soon hit a new milestone as Genshin Impact approaches its second anniversary. With the controversy that arose during the first celebration, the community has pretty high expectations on how the officials will plan to celebrate the milestone.

Officials announced that they have adjusted the duration of future patches and it's no coincidence that patch 3.1 will launch on the same day as their second anniversary.

Based on the official announcements, Genshin Impact will have its second anniversary and launch patch 3.1 on September 28, 2022. Recent leaks reveal the type of events and rewards that the second anniversary will bring.

Release date for Genshin Impact anniversary 2022

Hosts of the 2021 anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact was launched on September 28, 2020 and this year marks its second anniversary. The upcoming patch 3.1 update will also go live on this momentous occasion.

In addition, players will also celebrate Kamisato Ayaka's birthday, which falls on the same day. Recent leaks have revealed some events organized in-game for the Genshin Impact community.

The new event will take players to Mondstadt to celebrate a festival called "Weinlesefest". The festival is held to celebrate the harvest of grapes that are used for wine production.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks anniversary events and rewards

naevis @naevisleaks [3.1 Beta]



Sign in (?) event assets

(reupload bc fuck twitter)



(STC) [3.1 Beta]Sign in (?) event assets(reupload bc fuck twitter)(STC) https://t.co/2DjoSxluh8

Reliable sources have claimed that the second anniversary will also hold a sign-in event where players will receive rewards for logging into the game. The tweet above shows some leaked images that resemble buildings from different regions of Tevyat. Recent leaks have also revealed that the daily sign-in event will be called the Path of Gleaming Jade.

Daily login rewards from first anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

The new festival Weinlesefest will also host a series of events where players will have a chance to obtain a new 4-star polearm, "Shifting Windblade," for free. Those who attended the first anniversary received around 1600 Primogems and something similar can be expected from the second one.

The first anniversary also featured an online concert on Twitch and YouTube. Hence, there is a ton of online confusion as to whether HoYoverse will do the same for the second anniversary. Waffle, one of the most credible leakers in the community, has positively confirmed that players will get another concert in 2022.

Lastly, just like the first anniversary, players can expect to receive an anniversary exclusive wind glider as a reward. However, the leaker community is yet to confirm any new wind gliders coming in-game.

Tokyo Gameshow 2022 is scheduled to go live from September 15-18, 2022. It is highly possible that HoYoverse will participate in the upcoming gameshow and release a video or teaser about the second anniversary. Players might also gain more insight about the new patch 3.1 update. Overall, the new patch and the second anniversary have tons of content to look forward to in the future

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul