Genshin Impact 3.1 banner schedule: New characters, rerun leaks, and signature weapons

With Sumeru entering its second phase, players continue to receive more Genshin Impact leaks about the upcoming banner schedules. The latest leaks suggest that patch 3.1 will introduce two new characters from Sumeru as well as two character re-runs.

Here is a quick rundown of the characters that are most likely to appear on the 3.1 banner, as per leaks:

Cyno (Electro Polearm)

Nilou (Hydro Sword)

Venti (Anemo Bow)

Eula (Cryo Claymore)

The recent leaks also revealed more about the weapons to be featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner. Readers should keep in mind that these are merely content leaks and are subject to change before the final release. Here is everything players need to know about the latest 3.1 leaks.

Genshin Impact: 3.1 leaks reveal character and weapon banner schedules

Genshin Impact's latest version, the 3.0 update, will be entering Phase II with new character event banners and events. Players are still exploring the Sumeru region and farming Primogems for future character banners. With the patch 3.1 update closing in, many Genshin Impact players are interested in learning more about the characters that will soon appear on the banners.

Fortunately, the Genshin Impact community recently received a massive leak about the upcoming character banners. It was revealed by a dataminer who goes by the name of Uncle J and has collected information about upcoming banners from patch 3.1 to patch 3.8.

The above tweet only shows a portion of the leaks shared by Uncle J. However, the leaks shared were written in Traditional Chinese. Here is a translation from Twitter user @cryctro:

𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗼 @cryctro

Phase 1 : Cyno + Venti

Phase 2 : Nilou + Eula



3.2 Sumeru archon quest ends + Fools plot

Phase 1 : Nahida

Phase 2 : Yae Miko + Childe



3.3 Skirmisher plot + Dragonspine Plot

Phase 1 : Scaramouche + Raiden Shogun

Based on the translation, here is the list of characters that may be featured in patch 3.1 banners:

Phase I: Cyno & Venti

Phase II: Nilou & Eula

As seen above, Phase I banners will feature the debut of Cyno, along with Venti's rerun in Genshin Impact. Meanwhile. Phase II banners will feature Nilou's debut and Eula's rerun. Previous leaks have also confirmed Candace's debut in patch 3.1, but the leaks have yet to reveal more about her.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Leaks reveal weapon banners to feature signature weapons

In addition to the characters, the latest 3.1 leaks also revealed more information about the upcoming weapon banners. With many 5-stars being featured in 3.1 character banners, it is safe to assume that the upcoming Epitome Invocation (weapon banners) will feature the signature weapons of these 5-star characters.

Phase I weapon banner leaks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starting with Phase I, the weapon banner is expected to feature the signature weapons of Cyno and Venti. Cyno is a Polearm user, and leaks have revealed that his signature weapon, "Staff of the Scarlet Sands", is a 5-star polearm with Crit-Rate secondary stats.

The polearm will share the pity with another 5-star weapon called "Elegy for the End", which is the signature weapon for Venti.

Phase II weapon banner leaks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, the Phase II weapon banners will feature Nilou and Eula's signature weapons. Leaks have revealed that Nilou's signature weapon is a 5-star sword called "Key of Khaj-Nisut" that provides HP% in its sub-stats. Meanwhile, Eula's signature weapon "Song of the Broken Pines" is a 5-star claymore that provides Physical DMG Bonus in its sub-stats.

