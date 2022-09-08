Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Cyno's Burst animation and icon changed, stats buffed

The Genshin Impact community continues to receive leaks about the upcoming patch 3.1 update. The most recent ones have revealed changes made to Cyno, a new Sumeru character confirmed to debut with the release of Sumeru Desert area.

Based on the leaks, Cyno's burst animations seem to have changed. He has also received major buffs on his passive talents, which players unlock after ascending characters to certain levels. The icon for the Elemental Burst has also been changed, as per the latest leaks.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact leaks that reveal the character's recent changes.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks reveal major changes to Cyno

Leaked splash art of Cyno (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cyno is an upcoming 5-star character confirmed to debut in the patch 3.1 banner. Recent leaks claim that he will debut in the first half of the upcoming patch. After being featured in the 3.1 public beta, he continues to receive more changes in his kit.

The latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest a major change is being made to Cyno's Elemental Burst. During the 3.1 public beta leaks, his appearance changed a little after casting his Elemental Burst. During it, he could be seen wearing a blindfold, which was a unique touch that was highly appreciated by the fans.

However, recent leaks have revealed that the blindfold was removed during the Elemental Burst and players can now see his eyes during this form. Not many are fond of this new change and feel that the developers should revert back to the original blindfold look.

Speaking of Elemental Burst, the leaks also confirm a visual change in Cyno's Elemental Burst icon. Earlier, a claw-shaped icon was being used for the burst icon, which has now been changed to something that looks like his side profile after casting the burst.

Previously, leaks have confirmed changes made to Cyno's Ascension 4 passive and his Elemental Burst multiplier has also been increased.

Reliable sources have revealed that more tweaks have been made to the same Ascension Passive 4 "Authority Over the Nine Bows." One of the Ascension Passive 4 effects will increase normal attack damage by 100% of his Elemental Mastery during Pactsworn Patchclearer stance.

Based on the new change, the 100% has been increased to 150%. The increase in multipliers is huge, which will clearly increase Cyno's overall damage.

Similar to his Ascension Passive 4, he has also received changes to his Ascension Passive 2 "Featherfall Judgment," as per the latest leaks. The passive states that during his Elemental Burst, he can enter a stance during intervals, and activating his Elemental Skill during it will deal more damage as well as fire three Duststalker Bolts.

The Duststalker Bolts will deal 50% of Cyno's attack to enemies as Electro damage. The new Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks reveal that the 50% has been increased to 100% of Cyno's attack as Electro damage.

This is a significant change in multipliers that could potentially change how players might want to build Cyno after acquiring him from the 3.1 character event banners. The patch 3.1 update is scheduled to be released on September 28, 2022, hence players will have enough time to pre-farm if they plan to summon him in Genshin Impact.

