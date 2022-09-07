Best artifact sets to farm for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Cyno, Genshin Impact's upcoming 5-star character, can dish out a ton of Electro damage when equipped with the right artifacts.

Players will want to give Cyno the best equipment possible if they want to make the most out of his kit. His Elemental Burst allows him to channel Electro to shred his enemies to pieces. Giving him artifacts that benefit this playstyle can vastly increase his performance.

Players will want to start farming artifacts early to prepare for Cyno's release in the 3.1 update.

Genshin Impact players won't have a hard time choosing the best artifacts for Cyno

Cyno's kit in Genshin Impact is pretty simple to build for. Players won't have a hard time deciding which artifacts to start farming if they plan on summoning him in the next update.

Cyno is a 5-star Electro polearm user with a focus on dealing pure Electro damage, so players will want to farm accordingly to maximize his potential. The character also benefits greatly from Elemental Mastery, which opens up another route when building him.

Listed below are some of the best artifact choices for the upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact.

Gilded Dreams and what it provides

The Gilded Dreams artifact set is likely Cyno's best option. This is because his passives allow him to convert portions of his Elemental Mastery into damage for his Normal Attacks. This means players will want to maximize the character's Elemental Mastery to get the most damage possible out of his powerful Elemental Burst.

The Gilded Dreams artifact set provides Cyno with a ton of Elemental Mastery just from the 2-PC bonus. Additionally, the 4-PC gives him the opportunity to get up to 150 Elemental Mastery. This will provide a significant damage bonus for the character.

There is another benefit to farming this artifact set. The fodder pieces that players can't use can be turned into Cyno's second-best artifact set called Thundering Fury.

Thundering Fury and what it provides

Thundering Fury is an incredible artifact set for Cyno, as it grants him a ton of raw Electro Damage increases while boosting his reaction potential by a ton. It can also decrease the cooldown of his Elemental Skill, which is crucial to maintaining his Elemental Burst.

Players who plan on utilizing Cyno as their main source of DPS in Genshin Impact will want to give the Thundering Fury set a try.

Players should keep in mind that it is possible to farm this set utilizing Artifact Strongboxes. This means they can actually farm both the Gilded Dreams and Thundering Fury artifact sets at the same time.

This can make farming for Cyno incredibly simple and convenient, saving tons of Resin. Players will want to make sure they take advantage of this trick while farming for the character.

Genshin Impact players should start farming for Cyno early, as it will make utilizing the new character much easier once he is released in the 3.1 update.

