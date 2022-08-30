Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Cyno buffs and revamped abilities surface

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks have revealed some early changes to Cyno that improve the heavily anticipated 5-star character. He has received some buffs to his passive ability along with his Elemental Burst, giving him some more damage potential and making him an even better choice in battle.

Fans will want to check out these changes if they are planning on summoning for Cyno, as they make him an even more tempting 5-star choice. Cyno is an upcoming addition to the game's 3.1 update, meaning his release isn't too far off. Players can learn more about these Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks here and see the upcoming changes to Cyno below.

Cyno in Genshin Impact 3.1: Leaks reveal Ascension 4 and Elemental Burst buffs

Cyno is one of Genshin Impact's most anticipated characters, with his release set to arrive alongside the game's 3.1 update. Cyno is a 5-star Electro polearm user with some incredible animations that have propelled him to the forefront of the game's community.

Many players are planning on summoning him from the game's upcoming update, and given his popularity, it's unsurprising that he is receiving some buffs before he goes live. Cyno has received changes to two big aspects of his kit, and players can see them below.

Cyno Ascension 4 buffs

Cyno's Ascension 4 passive received a pretty significant buff, boosting the damage bonus that he receives from the passive from 100% to 125%. This allows Cyno to utilize Elemental Mastery even more effectively, pushing him towards building artifact sets like the Gilded Dreams set and allowing him to avoid requiring as much ATK% in his build.

Fans will definitely want to make the most of this buff, as there are several characters that have been released recently that provide the team with a ton of Elemental Mastery. Given that Cyno is best paired with Dendro characters, these Elemental Mastery buffs will really come in handy during combat.

Cyno Elemental Burst buff

Cyno's Elemental Burst has also received some pretty substantial buffs, bringing up the damage across the board. The most significant changes are to the first and final hits of his Normal Attack combo, boosting their damage by huge percentages.

Players will get a lot more damage out of Cyno's Elemental Burst during its duration thanks to these changes, and with the additional buff to his A4 increasing the output of his Normal Attacks, fans may see Cyno overtaking some of the game's most popular Normal Attack based characters.

Daily Cyno ⚡️💜 @DailyMahamatra So Cyno really got a buff huh? What a king omg So Cyno really got a buff huh? What a king omg https://t.co/nG5IqGytED

Unfortunately, his other attack options didn't receive buffs, or Cyno may have become a must-pull 5-star. However, given that it is still early into the game's beta, Cyno may receive additional changes down the line. These buffs may also be reverted before he goes live, so fans should be wary of these numbers remaining the same until the Genshin Impact 3.1 update later this year.

Genshin Impact 3.1 looks to bring an incredible 5-star character in the form of Cyno, and fans won't want to miss out on him when he releases.

