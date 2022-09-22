Genshin Impact 2022 Anniversary: New web events and contest details

HoYoverse will celebrate the second anniversary of Genshin Impact in a couple of days on September 28, 2022. This is a big deal for the officials as they hit a new milestone and fans can expect some hefty rewards to come their way on the anniversary day.

Those who watched the 3.1 livestream may already know about the 7-day login and in-game mail rewards. Apart from that, Genshin Impact officials have also organized multiple web events and contests to celebrate this milestone.

Players can take part in these events and contests for an opportunity to win free Primogems and many other rewards.

Genshin Impact Anniversary 2022: New web-events and contests orgranized by officials

3.1 livestream showcase the anniversary rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's second anniversary and latest 3.1 update falls on the same day, i.e., September 28, 2022. The picture above was showcased in the 3.1 livestream where the in-game anniversary rewards were disclosed. Here is a quick rundown of the rewards:

Path of Gleaming Jade: Players will need to login and check in on the event page in-game to receive handsome rewards. Logging in for seven days consecutively can reward players with items like ten Intertwined Fates, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero Wits, and more.

In-game Mail rewards: Players will also receive anniversary rewards directly in their in-game mailbox including rewards such as 1600 Primogems, four Fragile Resins, Cloud Retainer’s Demasked Device, and Jumpty Dumpty Party Popper

Genshin Impact: 2nd Anniverary Grand Challenge Round 1

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Post text content (no more than 50 words) such as a line from the game or your gaming experience with the topic



View the full notice here:

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact 2nd Anniversary Grand Challenge: Round IPost text content (no more than 50 words) such as a line from the game or your gaming experience with the topic #IAmTraveler to prove to Paimon that you are a Traveler!View the full notice here: 2nd Anniversary Grand Challenge: Round I Post text content (no more than 50 words) such as a line from the game or your gaming experience with the topic #IAmTraveler to prove to Paimon that you are a Traveler! View the full notice here:genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/VTe6EojUTM

Round one of the second Anniversary of the Grand Challenge requires players to post text content, including a line from in-game, or your gaming experience, to prove to Paimon that you are a Traveler.

The post content has to be posted on HoYolab or other official social platforms and cannot be more than 50 words long. Additionally, it should also include "#IAmTraveler" as the topic of the text content.

Players will have to make their accounts public and make the post public as well. The event will be active between September 22, 2022 to October 2, 2022. Only 1000 lucky winners will be acknowledged by Paimon and will have the opportunity to earn 160 Primogems as a reward.

Genshin Impact: New Web-Event active during 2nd Anniversary

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Twinkling stars light up the sky

Every encounter in the journey

will be engraved carefully

in the traveler's songs



Go to Event >>>

hoyo.link/fcbCBBAd



#GenshinImpact Melody of Dreamlike Wanderings: Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Music ReviewTwinkling stars light up the skyEvery encounter in the journeywill be engraved carefullyin the traveler's songsGo to Event >>> Melody of Dreamlike Wanderings: Genshin Impact 2nd Anniversary Music ReviewTwinkling stars light up the skyEvery encounter in the journeywill be engraved carefullyin the traveler's songsGo to Event >>>hoyo.link/fcbCBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/3Q99wn4hiU

Including Melody of Dreamlike Wanderings, there are multiple web-events where players can participate for an opportunity to win Primogems and other rewards.

In the web-event mentioned above, players will have to watch the entire video available on the designated HoYoLAB event page. The event page can be accessed from the hyperlink attached on the tweet above.

Once you have watched the full video, leave the name of your favorite song in the comment section to participate. Players have a chance to win around 40 Primogems in the web-event. Officials will issue the redemption codes for Primogems through a HoYoLAB forum message within seven days of the web-event ending.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The "Of Cherished Memories and a New Voyage" feature page is now officially online!



Share the web event stories every day to enter into a raffle for a chance win an iPad, Mora, Primogems, and other merchandise prizes!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Travelers!The "Of Cherished Memories and a New Voyage" feature page is now officially online!Share the web event stories every day to enter into a raffle for a chance win an iPad, Mora, Primogems, and other merchandise prizes!>>> hoyo.link/f43BBBAd Travelers!The "Of Cherished Memories and a New Voyage" feature page is now officially online!Share the web event stories every day to enter into a raffle for a chance win an iPad, Mora, Primogems, and other merchandise prizes!>>> hoyo.link/f43BBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FNDdfV62RP

There is also the Endless Journey where players will have to share their Genshin Impact stories and memories in text format with the topic as "Endless Journey." Players have until September 28, 2022 to share their stories and the lucky winners will have the opportunity to win hefty amounts of Primogems and other rewards including Sony PS5, Apple iPad 64GB, "Spark Knight" Klee Figure, and more.

