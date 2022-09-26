Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance duration, server downtime, and free Primogems

Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance date has been set in stone, and players need to take note of the update time and schedule their game time accordingly. The maintenance will begin on September 28, closing the server for a few hours, making players unable to enter the game for a short duration.

However, the developers will compensate the community with Primogems for the inconvenience caused during maintenance. This article will go in-depth on when the maintenance will end, and the exact rewards for each player after the 3.1 update is completed.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Maintenance Start and End Time

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.Details>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Details>>hoyo.link/88VFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ESIn1czcB7

Genshin Impact has set a date for the maintenance to begin on September 28 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8). The update is estimated to take up to 5 hours to complete, ending at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Keep in mind that while the maintenance is in progress, players will be unable to enter and play the game. Take note of the update time and make sure to schedule players' game time accordingly so it won't clash with the update duration.

Each platform has different update client methods, but all will lead to the update launcher:

PC: Open the game's Launcher and click Update. iOS: Open the App Store, search Genshin Impact, and tap Update. Android: Open the game and follow the directions on the screen. PS platforms: Highlight the game from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button, and select Check for Update.

Free Primogems: Maintenance compensation for Genshin Impact version 3.1

Primogems compensation from the in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

As compensation for when the server is down, each player will receive 300 Primogems. The exact calculation here is that they will receive 60 Primogems every hour once the servers are down. However, even if the maintenance ends early and less than 5 hours, Travelers will still get a minimum of 300 Primogems.

Keep in mind that only gamers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before September 28 are the only ones that will receive the Primogems. Travelers below AR5 will not get the compensation reward.

The developers will distribute Primogems via in-game mail within 5 hours after the maintenance is finished. The said mail will expire in 30 days, so players should claim the attached compensation right after they receive it.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!



Each email can be collected until the end of the event.



〓Event Duration〓

V3.1



More Details:

hoyo.link/46LFBBAd



#GenshinImpact Of Travels and Treasures: A Thank-You GiftDuring the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!Each email can be collected until the end of the event.〓Event Duration〓V3.1More Details: Of Travels and Treasures: A Thank-You GiftDuring the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!Each email can be collected until the end of the event.〓Event Duration〓V3.1More Details:hoyo.link/46LFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HLlBZKhFNq

Another great news for Genshin Impact players is that they will also receive another mail as 'A Thank-You Gift' from the developer to celebrate the 2nd anniversary. During the event, players can log in for four days and receive various rewards from their mail, such as:

After Version 3.1 update: 400 Primogems & Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device September 29: 400 Primogems & 2 Fragile Resin September 30: 400 Primogems & 2 Fragile Resin October 1: 400 Primogems & Jumpty Dumpty Party Popper

But rest assured, as each mail will stay in-game until the end of version 3.1 on November 2.

Primogems are being given out for free on the first day of the version 3.1 update. F2P and P2P players will have a blast opening their game after the maintenance update is finished.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far