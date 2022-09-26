How to download Genshin Impact 3.1 update: Pre-installation size and guide for PC and mobile

It's now just a matter of days until the Genshin Impact community gets its next big update in the Sumeru region, alongside the game's second anniversary. HoYoverse has a lot planned to celebrate this momentous occasion, which will include a total of four event wish banners and 20 pulls in total.

Since the community is hyped for the next update, the company recently enabled the pre-installation feature on their official client. Anyone can download the data right now on their PC, console, or mobile device to ensure quick file validation during the update's launch.

The following article will help you understand how to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.1 files on your PC and mobile devices.

Pre-installation guide to download Genshin Impact 3.1 files on PC and mobile devices (2022)

1) Size and why should you pre-install

Pre-installation resource package size for Genshin Impact 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Each pre-installation package for the Genshin Impact update consists of a resource package size and the total size required after unzipping. This is the same in the 3.1 updates as well, where the download size for everyone is 7.2 GB, and the unzipped size is 15 GB. However, every file, including the new ones, will need to be verified after the start of the update.

This is exactly why pre-installing beforehand is necessary, as it significantly reduces the time taken by the client to verify each file and update resources. Having the newest files downloaded helps a player to quickly update everything and enter the game as soon as the version drops.

2) How to pre-install on PC

Pre-installation button on the official PC client (Image via HoYoverse)

If you're on a PC, the pre-installation process can be initiated using the official Genshin Impact client. Since it's available now, you will see a small button on the left side of the "Launch" option that reads "Game Pre-Installation." Click on it to begin the process. A small window will appear, stating the different file sizes for zipped and unzipped files.

Click on "Confirm" in the window to start the resource check-up, and then simply wait for the client to finish the update. As mentioned earlier, the download size on the PC is 7.2 GB, and the total size after extraction will be approximately 15 GB.

3) How to pre-install on mobile devices (iOS and Android)

Pre-installation system in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are several ways you can pre-install the 3.1 files on your Android or iOS device. Two options are available in the game, within the settings or on the log-in screen. To update the game via the in-game settings, follow these steps:

Open up the Paimon menu.

Go to Settings.

Tap on Other.

Tap on Pre-Install Now under the "Pre-Install Resource Package."

To update the game from the Genshin Impact log-in screen, follow these steps:

Open up the game.

Look for an icon on the bottom-left of your screen that says. "Pre-Install Resource Package."

Tap on it to start the process.

Pre-installation option on mobile devices (Image via HoYoverse)

The aforementioned processes are the same for both Android and iOS users. To update the files from outside the game, iOS users can go to their App Store and tap on "Update." Similarly, Android users can open the Google Play Store and tap on "Update." The update size on iOS is 2 GB, and it's approximately 3 GB on Android.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far