Genshin Impact error code 31-4302: How to solve it without reinstalling the game

Just like every other game, Genshin Impact also suffers from some errors here and there. The most common error players have struggled with is Error Code 31-4302.

When this Error Code pops up, it means that the game launcher is unable to load some resources. Error Code 31-4302 also implies that players may have to re-install the game files from the official website.

However, there are times when there is no need to reinstall or uninstall the game to fix it. Keep in mind that this is usually a client-based issue and there are various ways to fix it if players know where to look.

The following article will cover all solutions for Error Code 31-4302 for Genshin Impact.

Note: The solutions in the article are primarily for PC users and these solutions may not work for mobile or console users.

Guide to fixing Error Code 31-4302 without reinstalling Genshin Impact

Here is a summary of all the methods players can opt for in order to fix Error Code 31-4302:

Method 1: Restart Genshin Impact

Open game without launcher Method 3: Repair game files from launcher

Different methods work for different players, so it is recommended to go through the methods one by one to see which one solves the Error Code. If none of the above methods work, then players can look up video guides on YouTube or resort to the worst case scenario and re-download the game.

Method 1: Restart Genshin Impact

Sometimes all you need is a quick restart (Image via HoYoverse)

The restart option is one of the most common solutions for many technical problems. Similarly, this option also applies to games like Genshin Impact. Players can close the game and its launcher and boot the game again.

Players will be surprised how a simple restart can fix many common issues. After restarting the game, check whether the Error Code 31-4302 still pops up. This is the easiest method out of all but also has the highest chance of failing. If the error code continues to show, then move forward to the next method.

Method 2: Open Game without Launcher

Error Code 31-4302 is a problem with the client launcher. The second method allows players to boot the game without the client launcher. All players have to do is follow these simple instructions:

Open File Explorer

Click on the relevant drive where game is installed

Navigate to the Genshin Impact game folder

Select GenshinImpact.exe application file

Right-click on the application file and select Run as Administrator

After successfully covering the above steps, the game should boot up without the client launcher. Check if the same error code will show during the launch. If the error persists or the game crashes, move to the next step.

Method 3: Repair Game Files from Launcher

Client launcher can handle his own problems as well (Image via HoYoverse)

The last method involves using the Repair option from the official client launcher. Boot up the game launcher and follow these steps:

Select the gear icon on top right of the launcher

Click on 'Game Resources' in the settings

Find 'Repair Game Files' and click on Repair Now

Wait until the launcher finishes verifying the game files

Players can restart the launcher and boot up the game to see if the error code has been fixed.

