Genshin Impact Error Code 31-4302: How to solve without redownloading

Genshin Impact Error Code 31-4302 is not something that Travelers would like to see, but fixing it is easier than one might think. This error usually states:

"Data error, please download latest game file from official website and log in again. Error code: 31-4302"

However, Travelers don't have to redownload anything or uninstall the game to get it working. It's usually a client-side problem, so they will be able to fix it if they know where to look. This article will primarily cover Error Code 31-4302 on PC, so these solutions might not work for PlayStation, Android, or iOS players.

How to fix Genshin Impact Error Code 31-4302 without redownloading anything

1) Option #1 - Restart the game

Sometimes the simplest solutions work the best (Image via miHoYo)

One of the most common solutions to any technical problem is to turn something off before turning it on again. It's the same when it comes to software like Genshin Impact. Restarting the game is something that every player should be able to know how to do, as they just have:

Close the game and the launcher. Boot up the game again. Check to see if Error Code 31-4302 is there again.

This solution won't work for everybody, but it is by far the easiest one to try first. If Error Code 31-4302 is still there, move on to the next method.

2) Option #2 - Boot up the game without the launcher

It should look something like this (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can boot up Genshin Impact on a PC without using the launcher. To do so, do the following:

Open up File Explorer. Go to the relevant Windows Drive. It will be the C Drive by default for most users. Click on the Program Files folder. Click on the Genshin Impact folder. Click on the Genshin Impact Game folder. Right-click on the GenshinImpact application file (there is no space in its name) and select Run as Administrator.

Players should now be in the game without relying on the launcher.

3) Option #3 - Remove empty folders and extra files

An example of what a clean folder would look like (Image via miHoYo)

If a Traveler accidentally added some files into the game's directory, chances are, it will prevent them from booting up the game properly. There are many possible files that could be there, so one can look at the image above as an example of ones necessary to get the game running without any Error Code 31-4302 issues.

Ideally, Travelers won't add any external files to this folder (especially anything that claims to be a mod). One of the most common mistakes is that players accidentally move the installation file to the wrong spot, so don't mess around with the game files too much.

This type of problem won't happen if the player doesn't tinker with the default installation process.

If the above methods didn't work, players might need to try the solutions that involve redownloading

1) Option #4 - Delete Genshin Impact's blob_storage folder

There's more to do than just deleting this folder (Image via miHoYo)

Worst comes to worst, players might as well go with one of the redownloading solutions. One common solution works similarly to Option #2. However, the steps are a little different. Step 5 onward is where this option differs from the previous one. Here are the steps:

Open up File Explorer. Go to the relevant Windows Drive. It will be the C Drive by default for most users. Click on the Program Files folder. Click on the Genshin Impact folder. Select the blob_storage folder and delete it. Go to your firewall settings (you can search for it on the bottom-left search bar of the taskbar). Select the Allow app through firewall option. Select the Change Settings option. Click on the Allow another app button. Select the Browse option. Select the GenshinImpact application file (it's found in the same section shown in Option #2 shown earlier in this article). Click on Add. Make sure the checkboxes for GenshinImpact are enabled.

Boot up the game again to automatically redownload some files. If Error Code 31-4302 persists, try the next method.

2) Option #5 - Repair Now

You can let the game launcher try to fix itself (Image via miHoYo)

The last solution on this list that may fix Error Code 31-4302 involves the official Genshin Impact launcher. Boot up the Genshin Impact launcher and do the following:

Click on the gear icon on the top right of the launcher (near the minimize button). Scroll down until you see Repair Game Files and Repair Now. Click on Repair Now. Wait for the launcher to finish verifying the game files. The launcher will automatically redownload game files if necessary.

After that's done, Travelers can restart the launcher and click on the Launch button to boot up the game.

