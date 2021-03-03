Genshin Impact payment declined error: How to fix card declining in-game

Genshin Impact utilizes the concept of microtransactions, where players use real money to buy in-game currencies. The latter is used to buy more premium and rare items from the item shop.

But a part of this whole process is bugs, including the decline error that gamers may encounter. It can affect their transactions and prevent them from purchasing items and cosmetics in Genshin Impact.

Luckily, there is a way to solve the issue, which this article discusses.

How to fix card declining in-game

There are various ways for players to fix the card declining issue in Genshin Impact.

One method is to purchase using a different platform. Those who play Genshin Impact on their phones can access their account using a PC and vice versa. Through this method, there is a chance that the declining error could be fixed.

Another method is for PS4 players. They may instead buy credit from the PS Store and use it to buy the Genshin Impact goods. A different micro currency can also be used to secure those in-game items.

Fix card declining in Genshin Impact by using a different card

If both the above methods seem ineffective, players can resort to a different credit or debit card. The problem might be on the card used, so using another one may fix the card declining error in Genshin Impact.

Types of card declining errors

The card declining error comes in three possible forms: "Bank detecting suspicious activity," "Payment limit on cards," and an "Unknown error." These issues may cause a player's card to not work correctly and eventually cancel the transaction they already entered.

It is also a must to always double-check the details users are entering. A human mistake can also cause the card declining error in some instances.