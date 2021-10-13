Genshin Impact now supports 120 FPS on iOS devices, Here's how to enable

Genshin Impact finally released the 2.2 update, following which the 120 FPS feature has been enabled for iOS devices. This implies that iOS devices will process a maximum of 120 frames per second, and the gameplay will be smoother than ever.

Here's a quick guide for players to apply the new settings on their iOS devices and enjoy Genshin Impact like never before.

How to enable 120 FPS in Genshin Impact on iOS devices

Players can enable the newly introduced 120 FPS feature on their iOS devices by following the steps below:

Open the Paimon menu from the top left corner of the screen. Go to Settings. In Settings, choose the Graphics option. Select the FPS tab, which should have three options: 30, 60 and 120. Choose the 120 FPS option.

Genshin Impact now supports 120 FPS settings on iOS devices (Image via YouTube/Golden Reviewer)

Is running Genshin Impact on 120 FPS on iOS devices worth it?

Surprisingly, based on several reviews, it has been discovered that iOS devices cannot run Genshin Impact on 120 FPS constantly. Instead, the processor automatically drops the frame rate to 60 FPS.

As of now, the 120 FPS feature works when players open the menu and scroll through it. While exploring the open world, the frame rate will be restricted to 60 FPS.

The only way through which players can enjoy 120 FPS on their iOS devices is by lowering their graphics settings. This will reduce the performance load on the device to 'Balanced'. In contrast, running high graphics alongside 120 FPS increases the performance load to 'Overloaded'.

Following the arrival of 120 FPS on iOS devices, the Genshin Impact community is hopeful that miHoYo will soon enable the feature on other platforms as well. Many PC players who have the desired equipment have been eagerly waiting for this feature.

Two fan-favorite characters, Childe and Hu Tao, have returned to Genshin Impact with the 2.2 update. Childe's banner, called Farewell of Snezhnaya, is live at the moment, and players may wish to unlock the five-star Hydro bow user. This banner will be followed by Hu Tao's banner, which contains Thoma, a new four-star character.

Lastly, a free five-star character from Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy, has been granted to users on mobile as well as PC.

Edited by Sabine Algur