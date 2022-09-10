Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream: Expected date, upcoming characters, and everything to know

The most commonly speculated date for the Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream is September 17, 2022. That's when HoYoverse will do a brief showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Ergo, it is logical that Travelers will get some news by then.

However, HoYoverse has yet to confirm any official details regarding the upcoming Special Program. Historically, these Special Programs have always aired 10 to 12 days before the following update launches. Travelers should know that Version 3.1 has been confirmed for September 28, 2022.

This means the expected date for the Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream would fall between September 16-18, 2022.

What to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream

The above tweet contains the official streaming timetable for the Tokyo Game Show 2022. The important part to look at here is that HoYoverse is booked for September 17, 2022, between 18:00 and 20:00 (JST). That's plenty of time for something to happen.

That September 17 date also aligns with the Special Program occurring 10 to 12 days before the next update. Hence, even if nothing is shown here, there is a strong possibility that Travelers will get the Special Program either the day before the Tokyo Game Show 2022 or the day after.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.



More Details & Dates >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



#GenshinImpact Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>> Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/NUPownLVue

The above tweet confirmed the official release date of Version 3.1, as well as the release dates for Versions 3.2 and 3.3. Readers should know that the 3.1 release date is the most relevant part of this subject since subtracting 10 to 12 is what gave players the aforementioned September 16-18, 2022 estimate.

For reference, here are the number of days between the Special Program's date and the eventual update's release date for some of the past Version Updates:

Version 2.4: 10 days

10 days Version 2.5: 12 days

12 days Version 2.6: 12 days

12 days Version 2.7: 11 days

11 days Version 2.8: 11 days

11 days Version 3.0: 11 days

Remember, Version 3.1 has been confirmed to launch on September 28, 2022.

Upcoming characters

𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗼 @cryctro

Phase 1 : Cyno + Venti

Phase 2 : Nilou + Eula



3.2 Sumeru archon quest ends + Fools plot

Phase 1 : Nahida

Phase 2 : Yae Miko + Childe



3.3 Skirmisher plot + Dragonspine Plot

Phase 1 : Scaramouche + Raiden Shogun

Phase 2 : Albedo + Ayaka @uncle_chibi 3.1 Sumeru Desert + Mondstadt FestivalPhase 1 : Cyno + VentiPhase 2 : Nilou + Eula3.2 Sumeru archon quest ends + Fools plotPhase 1 : NahidaPhase 2 : Yae Miko + Childe3.3 Skirmisher plot + Dragonspine PlotPhase 1 : Scaramouche + Raiden ShogunPhase 2 : Albedo + Ayaka @uncle_chibi 3.1 Sumeru Desert + Mondstadt FestivalPhase 1 : Cyno + VentiPhase 2 : Nilou + Eula3.2 Sumeru archon quest ends + Fools plotPhase 1 : NahidaPhase 2 : Yae Miko + Childe3.3 Skirmisher plot + Dragonspine PlotPhase 1 : Scaramouche + Raiden ShogunPhase 2 : Albedo + Ayaka

The above tweet is a translation of a Chinese leak that was reposted by other leakers. It does match some of the other leaks regarding the upcoming banners, but it's vital to mention that none of these banners have been confirmed by HoYoverse yet.

Thus, do be skeptical of the exact banners and their order, as shown above. It is worth mentioning a few more things here:

Candace is a 4-star character rumored to be summonable in the first half of Version 3.1

Cyno and Nilou were confirmed to be 5-star characters by the recent beta test

Venti and Eula play a role in an upcoming Mondstadt event

It is likely that the new characters will get a brief showcase in the Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream. Everything from Versions 3.2 and after is unlikely to show up in a Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream for obvious reasons, yet that information is still included here for curious readers.

Other Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream information

Cyno will be playable (Image via HoYoverse)

The official livestream for the Tokyo Game Show 2022 can be found here when it airs:

Other YouTube channels will likely livestream it or react to the event, so Travelers will have plenty of options on September 17, 2022. Remember, it will air at 18:00 (JST).

LIVE POLL Q. Do you plan on watching the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream live? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul