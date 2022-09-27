Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance countdown and patch release time for US, Europe, and Asia

Genshin Impact update 3.1 is only a few hours away from release. This update is set to bring an extension to Sumeru while also introducing a bunch of new characters into the game.

Hence, many fans will be quite interested to learn all the details, such as maintenance cooldown and release time for update 3.1. So, in this article, everything related to the upcoming patch update and its release date has been briefly discussed.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.Details>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Details>>hoyo.link/88VFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ESIn1czcB7

It is important to remember that the timings mentioned here are based on the initial information. It is always possible that the maintenance might get delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, which can affect the release timings.

Full details regarding the maintenance and release time for Genshin Impact update 3.1

Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.1 update is "King Deshret and the Three Magi." This update will bring forth an extension to Sumeru and release the brand region desert area within the region.

Apart from that, the update will also introduce three new playable characters into the game. These include the five-star units Cyno and Nilou and the four-star unit Candace. Apart from these three, players will also get rerun banners for Venti and Albedo.

The patch is expected to be released on September 28, 2022, globally. The maintenance will start at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and conclude at approximately 11:00 AM (UTC +8). The maintenance is expected to last a total of five hours.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!



〓Event Duration〓

2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/0dzEBBAd



#GenshinImpact "Path of Gleaming Jade" Daily Login EventDuring the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!〓Event Duration〓2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59View the full notice here >>> "Path of Gleaming Jade" Daily Login EventDuring the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!〓Event Duration〓2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/0dzEBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/RtUfW1z60H

However, if there are any issues, maintenance time will get extended, though players will get rewarded for the same. In any case, it is time to provide all the information regarding the release time across regions.

The timing for the release of Genshin Impact patch 3.1 across every major region is provided below:

North America (Pacific Daylight Time): 8 PM (September 27, 2022)

Europe (Central European Summer Time): 5:00 AM (September 28, 2022)

Asia (Indian Standard Time): 8:30 AM (September 28, 2022)

It is important to remember that the maintenance will start approximately 5 hours from the times mentioned above. In any case, once the maintenance is over and the game is live, players will get 600 primogems as compensation.

The countdown for the release of the update has been provided below:

Genshin Impact updates 3.1 is set to be quite massive. This patch will not just extend Sumeru but will add much more to the game's story. The trailer of the video showed characters like Dottore and Scaramouche as well.

This means players will gain access to new boss fights and an even deeper understanding of the game's world-building. The game's lore keeps growing with every major region, and the complications regarding the same keep increasing.

Apart from that, Genshin Impact's 3.1 update will also mark the second anniversary, where players will get access to lots of rewards such as free primogems. Players will also get a bunch of free wishes to help them save up for upcoming characters.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!



Each email can be collected until the end of the event.



〓Event Duration〓

V3.1



More Details:

hoyo.link/46LFBBAd



#GenshinImpact Of Travels and Treasures: A Thank-You GiftDuring the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!Each email can be collected until the end of the event.〓Event Duration〓V3.1More Details: Of Travels and Treasures: A Thank-You GiftDuring the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!Each email can be collected until the end of the event.〓Event Duration〓V3.1More Details:hoyo.link/46LFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HLlBZKhFNq

The excitement and hype surrounding this new patch will be pretty high. Hence, it is recommended that fans pre-install the update if required so that they can start playing the game as soon as it goes live at the above-mentioned times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far