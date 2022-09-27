Genshin Impact server maintenance duration and downtime schedule for the 3.1 patch

Genshin Impact's community is hyped for one of the biggest updates to roll in, as the title will be hitting its second anniversary on September 28. Players are expected to get a lot of rewards after the start of the update, alongside a brand new location and characters.

Typically, HoYoverse will be taking their servers offline hours before rolling out the update to ensure smooth performance at launch. It seems that the scheduled maintenance and server downtime on September 28 will be the same as previous updates, which will stay for five hours.

On September 28, players will be taken out of the official Genshin Impact servers at 6:00 am ET (UTC +8), and the servers will stay offline until 11:00 am ET (UTC +8).

All maintenance times for major regions and what to expect for Genshin Impact 3.1 (2022)

Version 3.1 of Genshin Impact is titled King Deshret and the Three Magi, which is an expansion of the already existing Sumeru region, its quests, and multiple characters. Cyno, Candace, and Venti will be available from day 1 of the update on September 28.

HoYoverse will be giving away a total of 1000 Primogems after the servers go live, which will include maintenance compensation and the in-game email anniversary reward. As mentioned earlier, players won't be able to enter the official servers for five hours. The time zones for server downtime in all major regions are as follows:

India: 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM (September 28)

Philipines: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (September 28).

China: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (September 28).

UK: 11:00 PM (July 12) to 4:00 AM (September 28).

Japan: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (September 28).

Korea: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (September 28).

Players can choose to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.1 files right now. On PC, the option to do so is available on the left side of the launcher button. On mobile devices, the it is available under the Settings and Other menu in the game.

The download size of the update is approximately 7.2 GB on PC, 2 GB on iOS, and 3 GB on Android.

What to expect after the maintenance?

After the five-hour maintenance concludes, Cyno and Venti will have their respective event wish banners alongside Candace as the rate-up 4-stars. Other characters in the rate-up will be Kuki Shinobu and Sayu. The newest desert region will be accessible to players, which will also tie in with a possible Archon Quest.

The second anniversary of Genshin Impact has a lot of rewards planned for everyone. Aside from Primogems via in-game email, a special log-in event called Path of Gleaming Jade will grant everyone a total of 10 Intertwined Fates, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

