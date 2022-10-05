I left a present at the Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero: Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings gift location (Day 3)

"I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero" is a clue for the fifth chest of Day 3 of Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact 3.1. Anybody who knows the in-game lore of Vennessa should have the general area, but chances are, most players won't. Hence, the reason for this guide.

Essentially, it's near the giant tree in Windrise. If you go a little bit south of the Statue of the Seven there, you cannot miss it. The game will place a chest icon on the minimap to make things even easier to spot.

This guide will reference some other locations just in case the reader needs more help.

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings Day 3 guide: I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero

The I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero clue (Image via HoYoverse)

A single sentence is bound to confuse most Genshin Impact players. It's a clue from Jean, and the actual location will be shown in the following image.

Note: Collecting the previous four clues is not required to access this one.

The chest should be located here (Image via HoYoverse)

The specific spot in question for the "I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero" clue is shown in the above image. It's south of the Statue of the Seven in Windrise, right beside the tree. More specifically, it's the spot where the Unusual Hilichurl may sometimes spawn.

Once you get close enough to this area, you should see a little white chest appear on your minimap. From there, it's only a matter of time before you see the chest and open it for the following rewards:

One Shop Frame: Dandelion Green

20,000 Mora

Two Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

Those rewards come with a letter from Jean, which reads:

"I know by heart that neither the peace nor the harvest are easy to come by. Only by steadily moving forward can we remember those who went before us. Unknown friend, I ask of you, should you be willing, to raise a glass to the winds — to toast Mondstadt, and to toast its resistance in the past, and its freedom today."

Fecund Blessings Day 3 locations

All eight locations, as marked on the map for your convenience (Image via HoYoverse)

Some players might still need assistance with the remaining Fecund Blessings. Here is a map created by Sportskeeda to make all eight locations more straightforward to find. This map includes the fifth clue (I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero).

Remember, approaching any of the general vicinities of these areas will mark the chest's location on the player's minimap. Thus, it should be quite simple to collect all eight Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact 3.1 with this map.

Genshin Impact players should now be able to complete this event (Image via HoYoverse)

Finding the Fecund Blessings with Shop Components is necessary to complete Shop Colors. Doing so will give Genshin Impact players 180 Primogems. The "I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero" clue is one of several Fecund Blessings that Travelers must discover to collect all of the aforementioned Shop Components.

Poll : Did you like the Fecund Blessings event? Yes No 0 votes