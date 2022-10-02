Genshin Impact Spring Fairy location and Fecund Blessings event guide

Fecund Blessings is essentially a treasure hunt in Genshin Impact that contains numerous clues. That said, the spring fairy one is bound to stump some players. However, the Spring Fairy spot is only one of eight locations for this event. Thus, some players might need assistance with all eight clues.

This guide will cover the entirety of the Fecund Blessings event's When the Music Sounds portion. The clues will be revealed in the order they appear on the bulletin board. Pictures of the in-game and map locations will be included for the reader's convenience.

Note: This article won't include The Feast in Full Swing or The Afterparty.

Genshin Impact guide: Fecund Blessings event (All locations, including the spring fairy clue)

Location #1

It's in Springvale (Image via HoYoverse)

"Happy Weinlesefest! I've placed the gift near the stage at the Wine Market. I hope that this gift will make the day of the person who finds it."

The first part of Fecunds Blessing is very easy. It's located west of the northern Teleport Waypoint in Springvale. More specifically, it's slightly west of the stage near some barrels. Approaching this area will make its location even more obvious to the player since the chest icon appears on-screen.

The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

One Shop Ornament: Birdie the Waiter

20,000 Mora

Three Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Location #2 (Spring Fairy)

It's near the Seelie Court (Image via HoYoverse)

"I have left my honest well-wishes beside the spring fairy."

The spring fairy clue might confuse players, but the chest is very easy to reach. It's in Springvale near the small pond and Seelie Court. The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ores

Location #3

It's near the southernmost house in Springvale (Image via HoYoverse)

"The gift is near the house at the southernmost tip of Springvale."

The southernmost house is where Genshin Impact players need to go next. The chest is on the north side, on top of a cart. The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ores

Location #4

It is indeed behind a shop (Image via HoYoverse)

"I placed my gift behind a shop in Mondstadt City. The cats here are quite cute, and the cocktail made by that angry bartender is pretty good — not a match for our Snezhnayan Fire-Water, but still!"

Behind the Cat's Tail Tavern is the fourth location for the Fecund's Blessings event. The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ores

Location #5

Go to the large Barbatos statue in Mondstadt for this part of Fecunds Blessings (Image via HoYoverse)

"Thank Lord Barbatos for granting Mondstadt this lovely harvest. I have placed my gift at his feet."

The solution to this Fecunds Blessings clue is to go to the giant statue in Mondstadt. Players just have to go north of the Knights of Favonius Teleport Waypoint to see it. The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

One Shop Ornament: A Basket of Scents

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ores

Location #6

It's very close to the Angel's Share (Image via HoYoverse)

"The gift has been placed at the rear gate of Angel's Share."

It's northeast of the Angel's Share tavern in Mondstadt. The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

One Storefront Furnishing: Super Special Prices

20,000 Mora

Two Mystic Enhancement Ores

Location #7

It doesn't take too much stamina to get here (Image via HoYoverse)

"Mondstadt has a place with a truly excellent view. Have you been there? I'll give you another hint. It's very, very, very high up! Take care when you head up there!"

Travelers will find this one high up in the Favonius Cathedral. This location will be the hardest one to reach since it involves a fair amount of climbing.

The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

20,000 Mora

Two Agnidus Agate Fragments

Location #8

It's west of the Knights of Favonius' Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

"I have placed the gift at training grounds near the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. When you go and get it, please try to be quiet so as to avoid disturbing those training there. Thank you for your consideration."

The rewards for this Fecund Blessings chest include the following items in Genshin Impact:

One Landscape Accessory: Bright Aroma

20,000 Mora

Two Prithiva Topaz Fragments

That's it for the first act of the Fecund Blessings event. The remaining chests are time-locked, so they won't be shown here. It's worth mentioning that players don't have to open these chests in this order. In fact, they can open them in any order they'd wish to.

Travelers should remember that the chest icon will appear on the minimap once they get close enough to it.

