Who is the voice actor of Charles from Genshin Impact Tavern?

The only confirmed voice actor for Charles from the Angel's Share Tavern in Genshin Impact is Bo Peng in Chinese. It's worth mentioning that Bo Peng also voices Zhongli in the Chinese version of the game, leading some players to assume that Keith Silverstein also voices this NPC in English.

However, there is no official confirmation that Keith Silverstein voices him at the moment. Some fans have been speculating on this topic for over a year now, so it's not just a recent trend started by the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

Travelers shouldn't expect any official voice actor reveals here, given that Charles is a minor NPC and isn't planned to be a playable character anytime soon.

Bo Peng is Charles' Chinese voice actor in Genshin Impact

Bo Peng (Image via Moegirl.org)

Bo Peng is a Chinese VA and is the only one confirmed to voice Charles in Genshin Impact. He voices several characters in this game, such as:

Cyrus

Dvalin

Zhongli

It's quite a diverse cast of characters, all of whom have different English voice actors. It's vital to reiterate that his English, Korean, and Japanese voice actors are currently unconfirmed.

Remember, there is only speculation on who they can be, as neither miHoYo nor the voice actors have confirmed anything about it.

Nela🌸 @Tokkinela i actually wanna know what npcs do the main cast of genshin also voice… like some of yall are just finding out that zhongli and charles have the same va and anne yatco tweeted about voicing shouta and another npc from mikos quest i actually wanna know what npcs do the main cast of genshin also voice… like some of yall are just finding out that zhongli and charles have the same va and anne yatco tweeted about voicing shouta and another npc from mikos quest

The one most relevant to those reading this article would be the English VA. It's commonly assumed to be Keith Silverstein, as parts of this NPC's voice sound similar to him. Several of the main cast have voiced other NPCs in this game, so it wouldn't be unheard of for Keith Silverstein to do the same.

In fact, Bo Peng (Charle's Chinese VA) voices several NPCs in addition to Zhongli in Genshin Impact. Usually, these NPCs go uncredited due to how many of them there are and how minor their roles are.

Charles in Genshin Impact

He's in the background in one of Noelle's endings (Image via miHoYo)

Of Drink A-Dreaming is the first (and so far only) event that features this character. He's not too important in it, but he does speak to the player prior to the tutorial parts of this event.

Aside from that, he appears in Act II of the Archon Quest's Prologue and several Story Quests, such as the ones featuring these characters:

Diluc

Jean

Klee

He also appears in Noelle's second Hangout Event and two World Quests:

Brough Keeper: Dainsleif

Equivalent Exchange

