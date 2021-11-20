5 popular characters played by Genshin Impact VA Keith Silverstein, the voice of Zhongli

Genshin Impact’s Geo Archon, Zhongli/Morax, is often considered to be one of the most memorable playable characters in miHoYo’s action RPG.

While he is highly coveted for what he brings to a party, the Liyue god has a lot of mysteries that shroud his character, personality, as well as his past.

And it is this very enigmatic personality that Genshin Impact’s voice actors have been able to perfectly represent in the game, across all versions of the game.

For the English voiceover, it is Keith Silverstein who brings Zhongli to life in Genshin Impact. He is quite renowned in the field, and over the course of his career, he has voiced a lot of memorable characters who are well-known in both anime and video games.

Today’s article will talk about 5 of the more popular characters that Keith Silverstein has voiced over the years.

5 characters voiced by Genshin Impact’s Keith Silverstein

1) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Genshin Impact’s Keith Silverstein plays Hisoka (Image via Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka is one of the most highly celebrated characters in Hunter x Hunter. Though he plays the role of the anti-hero in the anime series, Hisoka has one of the most mysterious personalities in the entire show.

He is quite complicated and it’s hard to figure out what he is thinking just by his deposition or the way he speaks. He is self-serving, self-absorbed, and exceedingly selfish, and always does what he likes to do, however, he is incredibly powerful and is obsessed with fighting strong enemies.

Genshin Impact’s Keith brings out the manipulative side of Hisoka magnificently, and audiences can feel his overwhelming murderous intentions with how well he was portrayed in the anime.

2) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Genshin Impact’s Keith Silverstein plays Johan (Image via Monster)

The titular “monster”, Johan Liebert is the main antagonist of the anime series Monster, which has till this date remained a cult classic in everyone’s “top anime list”.

Wearing the mask of a well-mannered, compassionate, and charismatic young man, Johan is the cause of a lot of destruction and suffering in the series. His meticulously crafted facade never slips, even when he is delivering the worst amount of suffering and pain on another human.

The Genshin Impact voice actor plays Johan to be very calculative, who plans out each of his steps well ahead of time. His psychopathic tendencies also surface from time to time, and he is by far one of the most well-made and memorable antagonists in anime history.

3) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)

Genshin Impact’s Keith Silverstein plays Char (Image via Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)

Char was first introduced to the Mobile Suit Gundam series as an antagonist, and it was much later into the narrative that he became one of the main protagonists of the series. He is an incredibly skilled pilot and it’s this talent along with his innate charisma and charm that the rest of the characters take to, making him a natural-born leader.

Char has a very colorful personality, Genshin Impact’s Keith brings out all his sides rather well in the English version of the anime. He is quite passionate with a lot of self-pride, and often gives in to vengeful tendencies when he was initially shown as the antagonist.

He used to hold deep grudges, but his personality changes drastically later on when he starts to demonstrate his passion for following his father’s legacy.

4) Mikoto Suoh (K Project)

Genshin Impact’s Keith Silverstein plays Mikoto (Image via K Project)

Also known as the Red King, Mikoto Suoh is one of the more important supporting characters of the animated series K Project. Though he is the leader of the Red Clan, Mikoto does not care much for his status or title and is often seen to act aloof, lazy, and carefree.

However, this casual attitude of his is only shown during the timeline that the anime takes place, as he is often considered by other characters to be the most violent and ill-tempered out of all the kings because of his past.

Unlike the previously mentioned characters on the list, Mikoto is quite straightforward, and Keith played him completely by the books. He lacks proper manners but shares a deep bond with all the clan members for whom he cares deeply.

5) Killer Bee (Naruto: Shippuden)

Genshin Impact’s Keith Silverstein plays Killer Bee (Image via Naruto: Shippuden)

Killer Bee is perhaps one of the most, if not the most important side characters in Naruto: Shippuden. He plays a key role in helping Naruto learn how to be a proper Jinjuriki and connect with Kurama who is inside him; he plays an even greater part during the final war saga.

Apart from being a “rap god” in the Naruto universe, Killer Bee is also a very adept fighter and is very confident in his strength, sometimes even barging on overconfidence.

He is brash and impulsive and is often portrayed as someone who never really follows a plan. However, Bee is quite perceptive and always remained optimistic irrespective of the hurdles that he had to face for the tailed beast that was sealed inside him.

Edited by R. Elahi