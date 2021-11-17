Who does Cristina Vee Valenzuela voice in Genshin Impact? 

Genshin Impact has an excellent roster of voice actors across all regional and international versions of the game.

VA’s are tasked with bringing video game characters to life, and the ones in Genshin Impact have done an amazing job, making the citizens of Teyvat incredibly memorable.

One such unforgettable character is Bennett, who is voiced by Cristina Valenzuela in the English version of the game. She also goes by the stage name of Cristina Vee.

Christina is a widely known voice actor who has given her voice to a plethora of memorable characters across anime, cartoons, and video games.

Additionally, apart from Bennett, she is also the one who was tasked with bringing Xingqui to life, making her an incredibly versatile voice actor.

Cristina Vee is the voice behind Bennett and Xingqui in Genshin Impact

Where Bennett comes off as an optimistic and adventurous character in Genshin Impact, Xingqui is portrayed as a shy and polite young man, who takes to his studies very seriously.

These are two dynamic roles that Cristina plays in the game, however, her versatility really starts to shine when her past body of works is taken under consideration. These works are where everyone can clearly see the broad spectrum of diverse characters that Cristina has in her repertoire.

From voicing Darkness in KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! to Sakura Matou from the Fate series, Cristina has brought a different array of characters to life over the course of her career.

She is also the voice behind Killua Zoldyck from the English version of Hunter x Hunter, as well as Hawk in Seven Deadly Sins.

Each of these popular anime characters is widely different in terms of temperament and personality, which just shows off how skilled Cristina Vee is in her craft. She masterfully brings these memorable characters to life, time and time again.

