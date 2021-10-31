Who are Zhongli’s voice actors in Genshin Impact?

Zhongli is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact, so curious fans might wish to know his voice actors.

Genshin Impact has four languages, meaning that Zhongli's voice actors are:

Keith Silverstein (English)

Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese)

Bo Peng (Chinese)

Pyo Yeong-Jae (Korean)

This article will primarily focus on his English and Japanese voice actors. Hence, it will focus on Keith Silverstein and Tomoaki Maeno's accomplishments.

While fans know that they voice Zhongli in Genshin Impact, they're prolific voice actors with other impressive roles to their names. Some of these roles are famous, so a few Travelers might have recognized them before.

All of Zhongli's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Zhongli's voice actor announcement (Image via Genshin Impact)

Keith Silverstein and Tomoaki Maeno are Zhongli's English and Japanese voice actors, respectively. Both are successful voice actors with various roles throughout the years.

Bo Peng is Zhongli's Chinese voice actor, having voiced characters like Chris Bradford from TMNT and Uther from World of Warcraft.

Pyo Yeong-Jae is the character's Korean voice actor. He has voiced characters like Jhin and Varus from League of Legends and male Kain from MapleStory.

Zhongli's English voice actor

Some of Zhongli's English voice actor's work (Image via Jhincx-Faust)

Zhongli's English voice actor is Keith Silverstein. He's been active in the industry since 1999, and has voiced some notable characters such as:

Hawkmoth/Gabriel Agreste (Miraculous)

Robert E.O. Speedwagon (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Torbjorn (Overwatch)

Hisoka (Hunter x Hunter)

Masayoshi Shido (Persona 5)

Flynn (SMT 4)

Lupin (Lupin III)

Kimimaro (Naruto)

Vector the Crocodile (Sonic Boom)

Simon Belmont (Castlevania)

Lex Luthor (Batman: Arkham Knight)

Keith Silverstein only voices Zhongli in Genshin Impact. Still, the list above is only a tiny portion of his resume, and his performance of Zhongli is masterfully done.

It's also worth noting that Keith Silverstein has a Cameo. He has over 220 reviews with an average rating of five stars. His personal use option costs $70, whereas the business option costs $455.

Hence, Zhongli fans can pay if they want to hear something with his voice.

Zhongli's Japanese Voice Actor

Some of Zhongli's Japanese voice actor's roles (Image via Seiyuu)

Zhongli's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact is Tomoaki Maeno. He has been active in the voice acting scene since 1990 and has voiced some notable characters such as:

Nagato as a child (Naruto)

Neutrophil (Cells at Work!)

Invel Yura (Fairy Tail)

Ukyo Kitano (Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal)

Makoto Shimada (Haikyu!!)

Charles Phips (Black Butler)

Kyo Kusanagi (The King of Fighters XV)

Wulf (Granblue Fantasy)

Camus (Uta No Prince-Sama)

Tomoaki Maeno has had hundreds of roles, with some of them unfamiliar to western audiences. Like with Keith Silverstein, Tomoaki Maeno doesn't voice any other Genshin Impact character.

