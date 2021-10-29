Genshin Impact reveals Thoma's EN & JP voice actors, Christian Banas and Masakazu Morita

Genshin Impact’s upcoming playable character, Thoma, finally gets his official introduction by miHoYo. The polearm wielding “Protector from Afar” is gearing up to finally get his own wish banner.

The Inazuma storyline will expand further with the next major update, and Thoma is expected to play a key role in driving the narrative forward.

Genshin Impact’s Thoma is bring brought to life by Christian Banas in the English voice-over, and Masakazu Morita in the Japanese version of the game.

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Protector From Afar" Thoma!



EN VA: Christian Banas

JP VA: MORITA Masakazu



"If you don't mind, how about making friends with me? You won't regret it."

Both the voice actors are quite renowned in the field. Over the years, they have brought many creations to life, across a plethora of memorable and popular characters across video games, cartoons, and anime.

Christian Banas and Masakazu Morita to voice Genshin Impact’s Thoma

Christian Banas

I cannot WAIT for the world to see what 2.2 has in store.



A HUGE thank you to the @GenshinImpact team for allowing me the honor of being one of the ENG hosts for the Version 2.2 Special Program!

The English Voice-over artist (VA), Christian Banas, has an oeuvre of work behind him, before becoming the voice actor of Genshin Impact’s Thoma.

He is specifically known for his roles in Pokémon Journeys: The Series (2019), Shimajirō no Wow!, and for voicing Aiden in Rainbow High.

It is with GREAT EXCITEMENT that I announce that I am the English VA for Lugh Tuatha De in The World's Finest Assassin.



A literal bucket list goal for me

Moreover, he is currently working on an Isekai anime as well. Banas will be responsible for bringing the main protagonist, Lugh Tuatha De to life. The character is from the series “The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.”

Christian Banas is also known for voicing a lot of NPCs in Genshin Impact, so Thoma will not be his first and only contribution to the game.

Masakazu Morita

He is the voice actor of Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach, Claire Stanfield from Baccano!, Shin Ri from Kingdom, Kazuya Hiramaru from Bakuman, Marco from One Piece, Thoma from Genshin Impact, and more!



#MasakazuMorita #森田成一 Happy 49th birthday to Masakazu Morita! 🥳

Masakazu Morita’s voice acting skills are very highly celebrated in Japan. He is one of the most accomplished VAs in the field and is primarily known for being the voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach.

He is also Marco from One Piece, Claire Stanfield from Baccano, and Whis from Dragon Ball Super.

Masakazu Morita’s status is legendary in the field. He will be bringing his years of expertise in bringing Thoma to life as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

When is Thoma's banner set for launch?

Thoma and Hu Tao have their banners scheduled to begin on November 2. Since it will be on a 3 week cycle, the banners will go on until November 24.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan