Genshin Impact reveals Thoma's EN & JP voice actors, Christian Banas and Masakazu Morita

Genshin Impact’s upcoming playable character, Thoma, finally gets his official introduction by miHoYo. The polearm wielding “Protector from Afar” is gearing up to finally get his own wish banner.
The Inazuma storyline will expand further with the next major update, and Thoma is expected to play a key role in driving the narrative forward.
Genshin Impact’s Thoma is bring brought to life by Christian Banas in the English voice-over, and Masakazu Morita in the Japanese version of the game.
Both the voice actors are quite renowned in the field. Over the years, they have brought many creations to life, across a plethora of memorable and popular characters across video games, cartoons, and anime.
Christian Banas and Masakazu Morita to voice Genshin Impact’s Thoma
Christian Banas
The English Voice-over artist (VA), Christian Banas, has an oeuvre of work behind him, before becoming the voice actor of Genshin Impact’s Thoma.
He is specifically known for his roles in Pokémon Journeys: The Series (2019), Shimajirō no Wow!, and for voicing Aiden in Rainbow High.
Moreover, he is currently working on an Isekai anime as well. Banas will be responsible for bringing the main protagonist, Lugh Tuatha De to life. The character is from the series “The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat.”
Christian Banas is also known for voicing a lot of NPCs in Genshin Impact, so Thoma will not be his first and only contribution to the game.
Masakazu Morita
Masakazu Morita’s voice acting skills are very highly celebrated in Japan. He is one of the most accomplished VAs in the field and is primarily known for being the voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach.
He is also Marco from One Piece, Claire Stanfield from Baccano, and Whis from Dragon Ball Super.
Masakazu Morita’s status is legendary in the field. He will be bringing his years of expertise in bringing Thoma to life as a playable character in Genshin Impact.
When is Thoma's banner set for launch?
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Thoma and Hu Tao have their banners scheduled to begin on November 2. Since it will be on a 3 week cycle, the banners will go on until November 24.