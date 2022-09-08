5 hidden Genshin Impact chests you may have missed in Sumeru

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced Sumeru, a brand new region full of hidden chests that most players are bound to miss. Opening these chests may only give them a few Primogems plus other minor loot, but exploration is one of the most fun aspects of the game.

Thus, it's worth looking at five examples of hidden chests introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0 that some players might have overlooked. These aren't the only chests a player might skip while exploring Sumeru, so this listicle won't be ranked in any particular order.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 Sumeru chests that some Genshin Impact players might have missed

1) Southwest of Mawtiyima Forest

West of Mawtiyima Forest's eastern Teleport Waypoint is a spot where gamers can use Dendrograna to break some nearby objects. Genshin Impact players will essentially use Dendrograna four times on:

Two rocks near the Dendrograna spawn

Two nearby Auspicious Branches

Afterward, defeat the Pyro Whopperflower to spawn some Four-Leafed Sigils. Warp to each of them to eventually get to a destination with a Luxurious Chest at the end.

2) Song of Night and Dawn Luxurious Chest

Near Old Vanarana, there are seven Pyro Abyss Mage torches that the player must extinguish. It involves defeating some Pyro Abyss Mages, which isn't difficult for most players. This hidden chest is only here because of the requirement to unlock Old Vanarana.

Players must complete the "For Fruits, Seeds, and Trees" quest to reach this area. This requires:

Festival Utsava

For a Better Reunion

Children of the Forest

The World of Aranara

The Lost Child

Into the Woods

The Children of Vimara Village

Woodland Encounter

These quests will consume most Genshin Impact players' time if they try to do them in one sitting.

3) Call of the Nameless City Luxurious Chest

Travelers who have completed Vimana Agama: Royinjan's Chapter will be eligible to get a hidden Luxurious Chest plus an additional achievement known as Call of the Nameless City. There are three tasks to complete, including:

Time Trial southeast of Devantaka Mountain's Statue of the Seven (Unsealed Parchment) Time Trial east of Devantaka Mountain's Statue of the Seven (Guiding Parchment) Fish three times in Devantaka Mountain (Whispering Parchment)

After Genshin Impact players collect all three parchments, they must head to the camp near Devantaka Mountain's southwest Teleport Waypoint and light up the torches there. Doing so will give them a hidden achievement and a Luxurious Chest.

4) Oh, Frabjous Day chest

Another hidden chest is tied to a rather cryptic series of puzzles and yet another secret achievement. This time, the secret achievement is known as Oh, Frabjous Day! Technically speaking, this entry involves 11 different chests, but the hidden one that most players would miss is the last.

The player is looking for little mounds on the ground and digs there. The last two chest locations are more cryptic, but they're easy to find if the player has a visual guide of where to go.

5) 15 chests in Vanarana's cave

Technically speaking, this is a selection of 15 chests in one entry rather than one single spot. Nonetheless, there is a solid chance that some readers haven't collected one (if not all) of the chests in this cave.

Here's the gist of how Genshin Impact players can open all 15 chests: They must interact with 76 Aranaras. The process can take about an hour of a player's time, especially if they don't know where to look. Here are two hidden achievements tied to this whole ordeal:

For Meritorious Service

Please Play Safely

It's the best overall collection of hidden chests in Genshin Impact 3.0, but it's also understandably easy to miss for the average player.

