A Gifted Rose Genshin Impact quest guide: Sumeru desert NPC location and quest series

Genshin Impact 3.1 has been live on the official servers for some time now, giving players enough activity to partake in. From flagship events to brand-new locations and world quests, there has been no shortage of Primogems. One such world quest comes from the new desert region, which takes seven days to complete.

The entire questline is called "A Gifted Rose", which has five steps, alongside some prerequisite ones. The following article will guide you through the starting point of the World Quest and where to find the NPCs related to "A Gifted Rose".

Genshin Impact guide on how to complete "A Gifted Rose" world quest in the desert

Prerequisite quests (Days 1 and 2):

Prerequisite quest location for the "A Gifted Rose" questline (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before starting "A Gifted Rose" questline, you will need to complete a series of world quests inside the Aaru village, called "The Exile". Head to the village and look for the blue exclamation icon beside the waypoint. Once there, talk to Sabbah, who will ask you to use Dendro on the three pots beside her.

Doing so will end the first day, rewarding you with 30 Primogems and 2 Hero's Wit. For the second day, head back to Sabbah in the location shown in the image above and speak to her to repeat the same process. Don't be confused if the blue mark isn't visible above her head, as this quest is meant to be hidden.

Once you're done applying Dendro to all three pots, you will be rewarded with 30 Primogems and 2 Hero's Wit again. However, to unlock the next stage of the World Quest, speak to Sabbah again and give her a Sumeru Rose.

A Gifted Rose - Day 2:

Once you're done handing a Sumeru Rose to Sabbah, teleport to the waypoint of Aaru village and keep heading north. Climb past the Statue of the Seven and keep going north until you see another World Quest icon appear on your minimap. You can refer to the image below for a clearer idea of the location.

Location of the quest start (Image via Genshin Impact)

The old guy giving out the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon arrival, you will meet an old guy called Affan, who will send you on an errand to clear out a Withering Zone. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 40 Primogems and 4 Hero's Wit.

Day 3 and 4:

After waiting for a whole day, Affan will ask you to water three plants located in front of his house. However, you will need to go to the location and talk to him to trigger the quest. When prompted, water the flowers using Hydro elements. Repeat this process on day 4 as well to get 30 Primogems and 2 Hero's Wit.

Water the flower step (Image via Genshin Impact)

Talk to Affan one last time on day 4, where he will ask you to talk to Sabbah. Wait for another daily reset after talking to Sabbah, as doing so will make her appear near Affan for the next step.

Day 5:

Sabbah and Affan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Return to the same location after a daily reset, where you will see Sabbah and Affan in the same place. The objective here is to "Awaken" the seeds, which will require you to break the plants and apply Dendro on the spots. This will complete the objective, rewarding you with 30 Primogems and 2 Hero's Wit.

Day 6:

The cutscene on the sixth day of the world quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Return to the location again and talk to Sabbah. Use your Dendro element on the Roses to trigger a cutscene. Doing so will reward you with 30 Primogems, 2 Hero's Wit, and an achievement called "Engraved".

Upon completion, you will need to head to three different locations on the map for the seeds. These locations include The Dune of Carouses, The Dune of Elusion, and the front of the Garden of Endless Pillars domain.

Two locations to the north (Image via Genshin Impact)

Third seed to the south (Image via Genshin Impact)

After recovering the seeds, head to the waypoint as shown in the image below, and head west on your minimap. You will eventually come across a farm with a few Fungal enemies.

The teleport waypoint to the farm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Plant three seeds on the farm and apply Dendro to them. Once done, wait again for the daily reset.

Day 7:

Affan's last step (Image via HoYoverse)

After the daily reset, head to the farm where you put the three seeds and apply Dendro on them again. Upon doing so, go to Affan and select the first option in the dialog that says, "The Golden Roses have sprouted into seedlings, yes". With this, the world will complete, and you will get 30 Primogems and 2 Hero's Wit.

