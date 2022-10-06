All 6 Genshin Impact character locations in Mondstadt to interact after Festive Anecdotes event

Genshin Impact version 3.1 main event 'Of Ballads and Brews' is almost over as all sub-events are unlocked, and players can start the last event quest from the Festive Anecdotes sub-event.

Once Travelers complete three specific quests, there will be an Easter egg for the remainder of the event's duration. Players can find six Genshin Impact characters around Mondstadt to interact with. Here are the locations of all NPCs available in the Anemo region after completing the Festive Anecdotes sub-event.

Genshin Impact: 6 playable characters' locations to interact after the Festive Anecdotes event

The Festive Anecdotes event comes in three quests (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players need to complete all three event quests from the Festive Anecdotes sub-event before they can find and interact with six characters. The mentioned sub-event can be opened from the event page under Of Ballads and Brews.

1) Diluc

Diluc's location near the Dawn Winery (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc can be seen near the grapevine southwest of his Dawn Winery. Players can interact with him to start a conversation that will lead to three options.

About Razor About the voices About the Wienlesefest

While Diluc is not particularly close to Razor (the main character for the event), the former can understand Razor's feelings from being away from the family, thus leading Diluc to help the boy by lending him a barrel. Razor and his friends make their own Thousand Wind-Wine with the said barrel.

2) Lisa

Lisa hanging around on the second floor of Good Hunter (Image via HoYoverse)

Lisa is on the second floor of Good Hunter, a restaurant near the waypoint in Mondstadt City. By interacting with the librarian, she will discuss three topics below:

About Varka About Razor About the Weinlesefest

Lisa has been a supporting character in the Of Ballads and Brews event, helping Razor make decisions as his teacher.

3) Razor

Razor's location near Whispering Woods (Image via HoYoverse)

Razor is the main character in the Of Ballads and Brews event in Genshin Impact, and he can be spotted outside of Mondstadt City near Whispering Woods facing the lake. He will mention the three options below when players want to chat with him:

About Varka About your parents About friends

Since the release of Genshin Impact, his background has been kept a mystery as the only thing known about him is that a pack of wolves raised him. The event goes in-depth with Razor's family background, and players can see in the latest cutscene that his parents were adventurers.

4) Rosaria

Rosaria's location outside of Mondstadt City (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria is also outside Mondstadt City, south of the waypoint near the Adventurer's Guild. During the event, she called herself Razor's sister as both owed and looked up to Varka, who took care of them for a while.

5) Sucrose

Sucrose managing a stall in Springvale (Image via HoYoverse)

Sucrose played a minor role during the event but can still be seen after the Festive Anecdotes ended beside a stall near Cat's Tail's stall in Springvale. She will discuss the following topics:

About your stall About your Bio-Alchemy products About Razor

6) Venti

Venti on the edge of Starsnatch Cliff (Image via HoYoverse)

Venti is the last character interactable in Genshin Impact's Of Ballads and Brews event, where he is standing on the edge of Starsnatch Cliff. Interact with the bard to get information regarding the following topics:

About the blessings About Razor About drinking

While not explicitly stated in the event, these characters may stay in their position until the Of Ballads and Brews event ends on October 17.

