Genshin Impact: When the Music Sounds Fecund Blessings gift locations

When the Music Sounds is the first level of Genshin Impact's Fecund Blessings event.

There are eight chests to open in When the Music Sounds. Doing so will unlock The Feast in Full Swing, which is the second level of the event.

Opening all eight chests is pretty simple, but some Genshin Impact players may want to speed things up with a guide like this one.

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings event guide: Map locations of eight chests in When the Music Sounds

A map of all eight locations for the first part of the Fecund Blessings event (Image via HoYoverse)

The above map should make it pretty clear where all the chests are in the When the Music Sounds portion of Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact 3.1.

It is vital to mention that players will see a chest icon appear on the map once they get close enough to these locations.

Some Genshin Impact players may also want to see the actual locations of the chests to better understand where they need to go. The next section of this article provides images of all these locations for the reader's convenience.

Images of the locations

Clue #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first chest is incredibly close to the starting area of the event. It is located west of Springvale's northern Teleport Waypoint. It is right behind the stage and near some barrels.

Clue #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest is located southeast of Springvale's northern Teleport Waypoint. It's near the water and a Seelie Court.

Clue #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The third chest for When the Music Sounds can be found southwest of the last location. It's on the north side of the southwesternmost home in Springvale.

Clue #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest is located behind the Cat's Tail bar in Genshin Impact, as pictured above. It's behind the small steps closest to the main street.

Clue #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

After finding the fourth chest, players should go to the giant statue near the Favonius Cathedral.

The fifth chest is at ground level. More specifically, it's on the southwestern side of this statue.

Clue #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next chest is also pretty easy to find. Players should simply go to Angel's Share bar in the northeastern section of Mondstadt city. They will find the chest behind the bar.

Clue #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh chest is on top of the Favonius Cathedral's roof. Players should note that they don't have to climb to the very top to reach this area.

Clue #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final chest in Fecund Blessings' When the Music Sounds is located west of the Knights of Favonius's headquarters. It is on the training grounds, so players cannot miss it.

Genshin Impact players can now move on to The Feast in Full Swing, which is the second part of Fecund Blessings. It's also worth noting that they should have enough Shop Components to "Completely adore your shop once" for the Shop Colors event by now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far