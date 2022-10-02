How to collect Shop components in Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings event (Day 1)?

The Shop Colors section of Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact 3.1 requires one to collect Shop Components and decorate their store. The game has a tutorial explaining how this works, but some players skip through all the dialog and pop-ups.

Ergo, this guide will help clear things up. Here is what everything essentially boils down to:

Find the Fecunds Blessings (only select ones are necessary)

Decorate the shop at least once

Note: Only the "Completely adorn your shop once" is obtainable on the first day of Genshin Impact 3.1's main event. The remaining two parts of Shop Colors will be possible when more sections of this event are released.

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings event guide: How to collect Shop components?

This event requires you to collect shop components (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows what's currently possible on the first day of Fecund Blessings' Shop Colors sub-event. As of right now, players can only get five Shop Components. The first one is Shop Frame: Valberry Red, which is unlocked by default once players get to the Charity Stall section of Charity and Creativity.

However, one needs four more Shop Components to complete the "Completely adorn your shop once" objective.

Fecund Blessings (Day 1)

The first clue's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the first, fifth, sixth, and eighth Fecund Blessing clues will give players the necessary Shop Components. This guide will focus solely on those four locations. The first one is located west of the northern Teleport Waypoint in Springvale. If you go to the spot, you should see a chest icon appear on your map to make things easier.

Just open this chest to obtain Shop Ornament: Birdie the Waiter.

The fifth clue's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The next location is relevant to the fifth clue of Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact 3.1. Simply go to the colossal Barbatos statue in the northwestern part of Mondstadt city to find a chest on the bottom.

You will get an Ornament: A Basket of Scents.

The sixth clue's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The next step is to go to the Angel's Share tavern. More specifically, behind it, on the northeastern section. Open the chest here to get a Storefront Furnishing: Super Special Prices.

The eight clue's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, go west of the Teleport Waypoint near the Knights of Favonius to reach the training grounds. Opening the chest there will give you a Landscape Accessory: Bright Aroma.

Completely adorn your shop once

You customize the shop here (Image via HoYoverse)

Proceeding with the Secure Funds sub-event will allow players to customize their shop. Simply speak to Bernard and select one item for each section. Afterward, click on "Save."

Genshin Impact players should be able to receive 60 Primogems from the Shop Colors sub-event.

Collect Shop components

The remaining two parts of Shop Colors will be available to Genshin Impact players when more Fecund Blessing chests are added to the game. Curious players can find out how much time is remaining by checking the Fecund Blessings section of the event for:

The Feast in Full Swing

The Afterparty

You will get the remaining Shop Components in those events.

