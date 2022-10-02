Genshin Impact Secure Funds event: How to collect maximum Business Earnings in the Charity Stall?

Secure Funds and Charity Stall are two parts of Genshin Impact 3.1's main event. The former revolves around funding the shop, whereas the latter involves management. It can seem overwhelming to some players, but that's why this guide is here.

Travelers can easily earn over 80,000 in Business Earnings for this event on the first day. Do note that your personal Mora count does not affect how much Business Earnings you can achieve.

Note: This article is about the 80,000 threshold on the first day of the Secure Funds and Charity Stall events in Genshin Impact. Later days of the events won't be included here.

Genshin Impact Secure Funds event guide: Maximum Business Earnings in the Charity Stall

The game's tutorial on this matter (Image via HoYoverse)

The basic gist of this event is that players go from one NPC to another for business' sake. One NPC wishes to buy stock from another person, and it's up to you to negotiate with the vendor.

For example, buying the following items at these prices works:

Mintberries: 14,000 Mora

14,000 Mora The Fruits of the Festival: 22,000 Mora

Selling ingredients

You must also sell plenty of items (Image via HoYoverse)

Another portion of Secure Funds revolves around selling items. The relevant vendors will only buy up to five of each item listed. Ergo, you cannot sell 1,000 Apples to get a ton of money. Genshin Impact players will need to farm these items if they don't have enough.

Georg buys:

Apples

Sunsettias

Sweet Flowers

Wolfhooks

Valberries

Berries

Sweet Flowers

Diane buys:

Snapdragons

Mints

Pinecones

Horsetails

Dandelion Seeds

Selling enough of these items and negotiating well on the Mintberries and the Fruits of the Festival should give you at least 32,000 Mora, which is necessary for the next step of the Charity Stall event.

Running the shop

You will get another tutorial after reaching 32K funds (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players cannot just sell goods and negotiate for a few NPCs to reach the maximum number of Mora. After the tutorial is done, it's time to talk to Bernard about running the shop.

Note: Completing the Fecund Blessings event will allow you to customize the shop.

You will see a screen similar to this one (Image via HoYoverse)

This part of the event revolves around a cycle system. Travelers can seek to improve:

Product Quality

Business Efficiency

Holistic Service

Raising a little bit of each section per cycle should suffice. The goal is to reach the little blue triangles under each of those three categories. Once you get to the threshold, those blue triangles will turn orange.

Once that happens, click on "Open for Business." If you follow that simple format, you should always get more Usable Funds than you put into the shop.

You will unlock the stratagem slots in the third cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

Choose to unlock both Shop Stratagem slots on the third cycle. If you don't know how to do it, you just need to click on the blue-greenish circle with a lock on it. Select the relevant strategies to meet each of the blue diamond thresholds.

For example, The Cost of Artisanry and Attentive Service will simplify Cycle 3 of this portion of the Charity Stall event in Genshin Impact.

The fourth cycle is easy to reach (Image via HoYoverse)

The next day should also be very easy to reach.

Note: Mona, the shop assistant, is set for the Product Quality buff.

The fifth cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

You can change the second stratagem to A Steady Hand and buff each section as shown above. After proceeding with this strategy, you will be on Day 6. Bernard will ask two questions related to a drunk and some fire hazards. Selecting the options associated with selling the drink and a Cryo Slime in each box gives you a new stratagem.

Genshin Impact players can also add their friends as assistants. Solo players won't be so lucky in this regard.

A solution to the sixth cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

Replacing the second stratagem with Focused Management and setting it up like this will work with the sixth cycle of this Charity Stall portion.

7th Cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several solutions to this puzzle. The above example is just one of them.

Genshin Impact players will unlock the third stratagem on the 8th cycle. It's highly advised that you utilize it to maximize your Business Earnings in the Charity Stall event.

A simple solution to the 8th cycle in this Charity Stall event (Image via HoYoverse)

The stratagems used here are:

The Cost of Artisanry

Quality Control Margins

The Price of Speed

Now onto the ninth cycle of this Genshin Impact event.

No stratagems were changed (Image via HoYoverse)

Bernard will ask a question on this cycle of the Charity Stall event. Select "This will not affect the sales revenue" to proceed. Aside from that, you should raise Product Quality, Business Efficiency, and Holistic Service, as shown above.

You should easily reach 80,000 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should have reached the 80,000 in the Business Earnings portion of the Charity Stall event.

