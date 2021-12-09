Can you play Genshin Impact with friends? Co-op feature explained for beginners

Genshin Impact players may be feeling lonely during their journey across the wide world of Teyvat. Taking down massive bosses and solving difficult puzzles can be fun, but sometimes fans want to spend some time with their friends. Thankfully, Genshin Impact has a built-in online multiplayer, allowing players to join up with their friends and explore the world together.

They can take on challenging domains, find hidden treasures, and complete difficult tasks with the power of teamwork. Players who have been neglecting the online co-op will definitely want to give it a try.

Genshin Impact: How to play with friends

Playing online with friends in Genshin Impact is pretty easy. To add another player to the in-game friends list, all that's needed is their UID. This code is always displayed at the bottom right of the screen, and it's needed to access the online multiplayer. Once the code has been found, fans can follow these steps to begin co-op. Here's how to host:

To host a world, players simply need to give their UID to their friends who plan on joining.

Once they have sent in a request to co-op, accepting it will begin the multiplayer.

Hosting is pretty easy, and it can be even easier if repeated visitors add the host to their friends list, which removes the need to type in their UID every time. Joining a host is just as simple:

Press ESC or hit the Paimon icon in the top left for PC players

For Mobile players, press the Paimon icon in the top left

For PlayStation players, hit the Options button to bring up the Paimon menu

Once the menu is open, navigate to the Co-Op button and press it

Either type in the UID of the host, or select them from the friends list

Wait for them to accept

Depending on the platform, it may be a little different, but the results are generally the same. Once the host accepts, friends can join up to begin their journey together.

Restrictions

There are a few restrictions on Co-Op in Genshin Impact. Friends won't be able to join each other's worlds during key story moments or certain quests, as the game will disable multiplayer for them. Players will also be unable to join friends that have a higher World Level, though they can go to worlds with lower levels. Only the host will be able to interact with most objects in the world like chests or doors, however plants and other collectibles are fair game.

Players won't be able to trade characters or inventories, but collecting resources together can double the amount that a team can receive in a day. Players can also take on Weekly Bosses together, but each individual member can only collect the rewards once per week.

Genshin Impact's co-op is a fun way to experience the game and fans will definitely want to give it a try.

