Genshin Impact Shop Colors event: How to get all Shop Components and claim 180 Primogems

To collect all Shop Components in Genshin Impact's Shop Colors event, you'll have to open certain chests in the Fecund Blessings event. Doing so will give you 180 Primogems. Not all chests will provide what you need, but opening all of them is necessary to obtain every reward in Genshin Impact 3.1's premier event.

This guide will help you find all the relevant chests from Fecund Blessings, including any and all prerequisites. Locating them all will take several minutes. There are only about a dozen Shop Components to find in this Genshin Impact event.

Genshin Impact Shop Colors event guide: Collect all Shop Components to get 180 Primogems

The rewards from the Shop Components (Image via HoYoverse)

The only way to get all Shop Components in Genshin Impact is to find the chests associated with the Fecund Blessings event. You'll be required to open all the chests for When the Music Sounds and The Feast in Full Swing in order to attempt to discover any in The Afterparty section. Thus, it makes sense to include a map of all the chests from:

When the Music Sounds

The Feast in Full Swing

This guide will also include a complete map for the final section, but it will go into more depth there.

Note: You will get some Shop Components in those parts, which this article will list.

When the Music Sounds chests

This map is for When the Music Sounds (Image via HoYoverse)

This map uses stars to represent where all of the Fecund Blessings' chests are. There aren't any gimmicks to open them. All that's required is to approach these areas and not be involved in any combat. The minimap will show the chest's exact location if you get close enough.

You will receive the following Shop Components in this section:

Shop Ornament: Birdie the Waiter

Shop Ornament: A Basket of Scents

Storefront Furnishing: Super Special Prices

Landscape Accessory: Bright Aroma

Remember, you must find all of these chests to do The Feast in Full Swings, which is required to do The Afterparty. You will also be able to complete "Completely adorn your shop once" in Shop Colors once you get started with the Charity and Creativity event in Genshin Impact.

The Feast in Full Swing chests

This map is for The Feast in Full Swing (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: The chest shown at the Knights of Favonius Headquarters is inside. Head into that building and make a right turn into the library to see the chest.

This map follows a similar format to the one posted in the When the Music Sounds section. The Shop Components you'll get here are:

Shop Ornament: Orderly Queue

Shop Ornament: Visible Flavor

Shop Frame: Cider Lake Blue

Landscape Accessory: Surprise Gift

Storefront Furnishing: Please, Enjoy Your Meal

You will now have enough to complete Shop Colors' "Collect 9 Shop Components."

The Afterparty

This map is for The Afterparty (Image via HoYoverse)

The map above shows the locations of all eight chests. All of the locations shown here have a Shop Component except:

The Springvale waterfall area

The northern Dawn Winery location

The one southwest of Windrise (near the red tent)

Hence, you can go to the remaining five areas shown here to focus solely on the Shop Colors event. You won't lose much time finding the three aforementioned chests. All of the relevant items from here for the Shop Colors event in Genshin Impact include:

Shop Ornament: Welcome, Welcome!

Landscape Accessory: Appropriately Sweetened

Shop Ornament: Just One Bite

Shop Frame: Dandelion Green

Storefront Furnishing: A Powerful Fragrance

Once you open all of the relevant chests here, you should be done with the Shop Colors event. You should have obtained 180 Primogems in total from it.

