One may search far and wide... Right by the starting point: Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing location

Genshin Impact's latest event tasks you with hunting down hidden chests spread across Mondstadt. Finding these Fecund Blessings can be tricky, but you'll receive hints that make locating the chests much easier. You can collect these chests to gather special furnishings, Mora, and other rewards. Collecting them all also rewards Primogems and Festive Fever, making finding the Fecund Blessings important to completing the Of Ballads and Brews event.

This guide will help you find the Fecund Blessing hidden right by the starting point.

One may search far and wide Fecund Blessing location in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Of Ballads and Brews event has hidden tons of special chests throughout the region of Mondstadt. You can utilize hints from the characters who have hidden the chest to make finding them easier. The game will also indicate their location on the mini-map, along with providing an indicator that points towards where they can be found when a player is nearby. This chest is part of The Afterparty, which takes place during the third part of the Fecund Blessings event.

This Fecund Blessing is in Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

The hint for this Fecund Blessing is in the form of a riddle. It states that although you may look far and wide, sometimes the treasure is hidden right at the starting point.

This Fecund Blessing was hidden by Kaeya himself, and as such, the riddle is more literal than it seems. To find this Fecund Blessing, you must travel back to the starting point of the event by using the teleport waypoint at the front of Springvale.

The Fecund Blessing is here (Image via Genshin Impact)

From there, simply make your way to the board where the Fecund Blessing event began, and you'll find the chest hidden behind the event's board. As you draw near, the game will mark it on the map, making it much easier to spot. You can also use the image above as an indicator for where to locate the Fecund Blessing. After unlocking it, you will receive the following:

Landscape Accessory: Appropriately Sweetened

20,000x Mora

2x Shivada Jade Fragment

The Landscape Accessory will help you complete the requirements for the event, which will unlock some extra Primogems.

Other Fecund Blessings from The Afterparty

You'll want to gather all of the Fecund Blessings from The Afterparty to complete the event page. Doing so will provide extra Festive Fever, along with some great rewards like Primogems and unique items. You can even grab a unique 4-star Polearm from this event, so you should try to make sure you complete everything before the event ends. You can use the video above to locate the other chests during this phase of the event.

Genshin Impact players have a ton of content to complete during the Of Ballads and Brews event, and fans won't want to miss out on any of it.

