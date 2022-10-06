Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu builds for Hyperbloom team: Best artifacts, weapons, and teammates

Kuki Shinobu started being a great asset to the team with the introduction of the Dendro element in Genshin Impact. Her skills allow her to heal teammates while also triggering Hyperbloom, which is the second reaction after getting Bloom from the combination of Dendro and Hydro.

Hyperbloom will transform the Dendro Core from the Bloom reaction into a Sprawling Shot that aims at the closest enemies, dealing AoE Dendro damage. With this reaction, Kuki Shinobu is one of the best Electro applicators off-field that can help trigger Hyperbloom in Genshin Impact.

Best Artifacts for Hyperbloom Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu with Gilded Dreams and Wanderer's Troupe (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's Kuki Shinobu generally benefits a lot from any additional Elemental Mastery stats from artifacts, both from the set effect and the stats of each artifact.

4-piece Gilded Dreams 2-piece Gilded Dreams + Wanderer's Troupe

As Hyperbloom is part of Dendro's elemental reactions, Elemental Mastery is the stat that every Genshin Impact player should aim for in the circlet, goblet, and sand. Meanwhile, for the sub-stat, try to go for Crit DMG/Crit Rate/Elemental Mastery/Energy Recharge.

Best Weapons for Hyperbloom Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu with Iron Sting (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to artifacts, Genshin Impact players should aim for Elemental Mastery, even for Kuki Shinobu's weapon. The higher the amount of EM that she can stack, the Hyperbloom damage and her healing number will increase.

Freedom-Sworn Iron Sting

The Freedom-Sworn may be a limited option since it's a 5-star weapon. Travelers can replace it with the forgeable Iron Sting, as it is a 4-star weapon with great Elemental Mastery stats and passive skills.

Team Compositions for Kuki Shinobu in Hyperbloom Team

1) Shinobu + Dendro MC + Kokomi + Collei

The team may seem lackluster as there is no proper DPS, but with low Burst energy requirements for most units, they can refill their Burst much faster and spam it. In addition, with two healers in the team, dying is not an option, as the active character will keep gaining HP every second. If Kokomi is not on the players' roster, they can opt for Xingqiu.

2) Shinobu + Dendro MC + Yelan/Xingqiu + Kazuha/Sucrose

Another option for Hyperbloom Shinobu is to switch the second Dendro in the team to Anemo, where the unit can decrease Elemental Resistance while also gathering enemies. These two are recommended for Shinobu's team for lucky players who get Yelan and Kazuha in their banner. However, for F2P players, Xingqiu and Sucrose are great substitutes.

3) Mona + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Dendro MC

Mona is a great Hydro applicator for Hyperbloom Shinobu, as her alternate sprint can inflict Wet on enemies easily. This allows Dendro MC to trigger Bloom faster with both Elemental Skill and Burst. DMC is better than Collei for off-field Dendro applicants because MC has a lower Internal Cooldown (ICD) to trigger elemental reactions compared to Collei.

With Dendro elemental reaction in Genshin Impact, Kuki Shinobu has proven to be a great addition to the team, especially for the Hyperbloom team.

