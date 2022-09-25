Best Dendro teams to build for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Spiral Abyss is the current endgame, along with being the hardest game mode in Genshin Impact. Players often face difficulty in challenging the domain as it will change the given Blessing of the Abyssal Moon twice a month.

The current blessing is beneficial for Dendro teams, as Quickened enemies will have their Defense decreased by 35% for 10 seconds. Travelers need a combination of Electro and Dendro characters in the team to trigger Quicken on opponents. This article will include the best Dendro teams for the current Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 Dendro teams in Spiral Abyss version 3.0

1) Keqing, Fischl, Dendro MC, Kazuha

While Keqing has been one of the worst characters in Genshin Impact's roster, Dendro reactions have started bringing her value up with the Aggravate reaction.

With the help of Fischl as another battery, Dendro Traveler as the off-field applicant, and Kazuha as the elemental shredder and gathering, even Keqing could hold onto Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

2) Tighnari, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Kazuha

Tighnari, Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari functions well in a quickswap team where he uses his Burst and Elemental Skill whenever possible while leaving the field for others when he needs to recharge.

In this team, Raiden Shogun will serve as the primary DPS and battery for Yae Miko, who will act as a secondary DPS similar to Tighnari by using Skills and Bursts to activate Quicken. Any Anemo character in Genshin Impact with the ability to reduce elemental resistance and gather opponents can take the final slot.

3) Tighnari, Fischl, Yae Miko, Sucrose

Tighnari, Fischl, Kuki Shinobu, and Sucrose (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players might find it challenging to create the previous team because 5-star characters are hard to obtain in the game.

For F2P, Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko could be switched to Fischl and Kuki Shinobu. If the opponent is a single-target enemy, it is preferable to switch Sucrose to another Dendro or Electro character as crowd-control is not needed.

Shinobu is yet another character who gained more recognition after the Dendro element was added to the game.

4) Fischl, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobi, Dendro MC

Another option for a full F2P team would be this team, as everyone should get all of them even at C0. Dendro Traveler is possibly the best element for MC, as their skills and off-field applicant ability work extremely well for any Dendro team.

Aside from Aggravate, Hyperbloom is also a viable reaction in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss. Players only need to invite a Hydro character into the team to get the job done. However, it is preferred to have at least one healer (Kuki Shinobu) because Dendro Core can also harm active characters.

5) Kamisato Ayato, Barbara, Dendro Traveler, Raiden Shogun

For those who like Hyperbloom, another team for them would be Ayato, Barbara, MC, and Raiden Shogun. In this composition, Barbara does a great job of creating Dendro Cores in addition to healing the active character.

Ayato and Raiden Shogun have always been great together as a team, and this Hyperbloom is no exception. With the help of Dendro Traveler, players can trigger Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, and also Hyperbloom reactions.

Dendro reactions allow Genshin Impact players to expand their team compositions and experience new reactions when entering the abyss.

