Genshin Impact Trial of the Scorching Sands event: How to get 40 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact has launched a new web event commemorating the addition of the 5-Star character Cyno in version 3.1. During the event, players need to bring specific items requested by Cyno and accompany him to the desert to capture a runaway researcher.

By successfully choosing the correct items, Travelers will obtain various rewards such as 40 Primogems, 3 Fragments, 2 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 20,000 Mora. This article will guide players to pick the correct items and complete the Trial of the Scorching Sands web event.

How to complete Trials of the Scorching Sands web event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can start the Trials of the Scorching Sands web event by clicking on the link here. Once the page is loaded, log in using your HoYoverse account and choose the right server and character nickname. This step is important to ensure that the rewards are sent and claimed correctly.

Share the event to increase the maximum inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

After the tutorial ends, click on Cyno's Backpack on the right side of the screen to ensure there are five empty inventory slots. Each Genshin Impact player will start with only four available spaces, and they can click on the plus button to expand their capacity, which can be done a maximum of three times for each Traveler.

Bring the correct items into Cyno's backpack (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four types of items that Genshin Impact players can bring into Cyno's backpack, but he only requests to bring the specific items below:

3 Full Waterskins

2 Full packs of provisions

Click on the said items with the correct number and check Cyno's Backpack to make sure all the items are there. There will be two free slots, and gamers can add anything they want to bring, such as the Genius Invokation TCG or the Nuts.

Remove selected items from the bag (Image via HoYoverse)

If players accidentally bring the wrong item, they can remove any of it from the backpack by clicking on the said item in Cyno's Backpack and selecting the 'Remove From Backpack' option. However, Travelers cannot remove an item called Cyno's Unfunny Joke Collection Book from the inventory.

Head towards the desert with Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Select 'OK' to head towards the desert to accompany Cyno and capture the corrupted researcher. Once hitting OK, there will be no more tasks, and Genshin Impact players will be considered to have completed the challenge.

One of Cyno's ending dialogues (Image via HoYoverse)

By filling Cyno's Backpack to the brim, he will say the dialog above. More dialogs can be unlocked if players retry the event and choose to bring different items in the bag. However, if they want to get the Primogems, they need to choose the correct one.

All rewards from Cyno's web event (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards received by all players are as follows:

40 Primogems

3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

2 Mystic Enhancement Ore

20,000 Mora

The rewards will be sent to all Genshin Impact participants through their in-game mail. The said mail will expire in 30 days, so Travelers are recommended to claim the rewards in time.

