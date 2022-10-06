Symbol of the Mondstadt hero location in Genshin Impact: The Afterparty Fecund Blessings gift

Genshin Impact's ongoing festival, Weinlesefest, has unlocked all the Day 3 challenges for all the events, including Fecund Blessings. Players must then collect all Fecund Hampers in "When the Music Stops" and "The Feast in Full Swing" challenges to participate in Day 3 challenge, The After Party. Once again, players will access eight clues leading to eight hidden Fecund Hampers.

One of the clues talks about hiding a Fecund Hamper near the Symbol of Mondstadt Hero. Solving the clues requires knowledge of the game's lore, and not many might be well-versed in it. The following article will guide players to find this Fecund Hamper hidden near the Symbol of Mondstadt Hero in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fecund Blessing Day 3 Guide to gift location near Symbol of Mondstadt Hero

Weinlesefest Festival brings tons of events and rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's festival event, Of Ballads and Brew, has unlocked all Day 3 challenges for all events, including Fecund Blessings. Keep in mind that players will have to complete all the corresponding challenges on Day 1 and Day 2 to take part in Day 3 challenges. In the case of the Fecund Blessing event, players must find all 16 Fecund Hampers to participate in the latest challenge called The After Party.

Fecund Blessing is a treasure hunt game where players must decipher clues to find locations of hidden Fecund Hampers that contain handsome rewards. With each new set of challenges, the clues will become more difficult to solve, requiring players to be well-versed in the game's history and lore.

For instance, 5th Fecund Hamper's clue states that the gift location is near the Symbol of Mondstadt Hero.

Location of 5th Fecund Hamper near Windrise (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the location of the Symbol of Mondstadt Hero and where players can find the hidden Fecund Hamper. Teleport to the Statue of Seven in Windrise and head to the marked location shown on the map above. The 5th Fecund Hamper will provide players with the following rewards:

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 2

Mora x 20000

Shop Frame: Dandelion Green

There is a history behind why this place is called the Symbol of Mondstadt Hero. Mondstadt Hero refers to Vennessa, who used to live thousands of years ago. She led a rebellion to free Mondstadt from corrupt aristocrats. Later, she became the first Grand Master in the Knight of Favonius.

Legends say Vennessa was acknowledged for her great deeds and ascended to Celestia. A large oak tree rose at the location of her ascension, later called the Symbol of Mondstadt Hero.

Location of other Day 3 Fecund Hampers in Genshin Impact

Players must find all eight Fecund Hampers in the Day 3 challenge: The After Party to obtain all the handsome rewards. Those who do not want to decipher the clues and want the locations of all gifts can watch this excellent YouTube video by KyonStiV. The video will visually guide players to all the locations of Fecund Hampers in Genshin Impact.

