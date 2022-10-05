Genshin Impact fans unhappy after HoYoverse responds to Resin issues and lack of endgame content

Genshin Impact fans are still unhappy with how HoYoverse responds to Resin and endgame issues. A representative from HoYoverse recently did an interview with Gamespot, and they didn't react to the aforementioned Resin issue the way many gamers would like.

The representative essentially gave a non-answer to an inquiry about increasing the Resin cap. Similarly, they stated that HoYoverse does not wish to implement more endgame additions like the Spiral Abyss as that type of content:

"...might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players."

Genshin Impact fans react to ongoing Resin and endgame issues

Zy0x @Zy0x_ i spent 15 mins typing a passive aggressive comment about how i wanted to use the characters i had spent months building and how entirely optional coop bosses/dungeons/puzzles would be amazing and not just "anxiety enducing" but i deleted it because im truly more sad than angry

more sad than angry i spent 15 mins typing a passive aggressive comment about how i wanted to use the characters i had spent months building and how entirely optional coop bosses/dungeons/puzzles would be amazing and not just "anxiety enducing" but i deleted it because im truly more sad than angry

Unsurprisingly, many gamers weren't satisfied with HoYoverse's response to these common complaints within the community. The default cap for Original Resin is 160, and the only way to get more of it is by:

Waiting

Using Primogems (not advised for most players)

Using Transient and Fragile Resins

The last option is limited by virtue of there not being that many of those items to use once the player exhausts all available sources. Hence, waiting for all 160 to regenerate takes far too long. If the cap were higher, it would be less of an issue.

Zy0x @Zy0x_ yo can we get more resin



so anyways Domains, bosses, and Ley Lines are important means to farm character and weapon ascension materials, and resins [are] required to claim these items as rewards. Meanwhile, we're also providing more options for gamers to obtain character develop

The first line of this tweet is a quick recap of the interviewer's question regarding if HoYoverse plans to implement a higher Original Resin cap. The remainder of the tweet is essentially HoYoverse's response.

Hence, some players call it a non-answer and have memed about how useless of a response it was.

guobluka 🦴 @somewhatluka @Zy0x_ Domains, bosses, and Ley Lines are important means to farm character and weapon ascension materials, and resins [are] required to claim these items as rewards. Meanwhile, we're also providing more options for gamers to obtain character development items. For example, many charact

Hebi @Hebi_Bru @Zy0x_ Domains, bosses, and Ley Lines are important means to farm character and weapon ascension materials, and resins [are] required to claim these items as rewards. Meanwhile, we're also providing more options for gamers to obtain character development items.

angel !! #1 zyox hater (real) @signedbyangeI @Zy0x_ Domains, bosses, and Ley Lines are important means to farm character and weapon ascension materials, and resins [are] required to claim these items as rewards. Meanwhile, we're also providing more options for gamers to obtain character development items. For example, many charact

These tweets are examples of the community mocking the response. However, not every reaction is tied to just this infamous answer.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- No plans to expand end-game similar to Spiral Abyss

- Mini-game such as TCG to provide the permanent end-game experience

- Resin increase: No

- Old characters won't get buffs

- Traveler oufit won't be a thing for now

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- No plans to expand end-game similar to Spiral Abyss

- Mini-game such as TCG to provide the permanent end-game experience

- Resin increase: No

- Old characters won't get buffs

- Traveler oufit won't be a thing for now

#原神 #GenshinImpact Highlights of recent Genshin Interview

The above recap is bound to be disappointing for some Genshin Impact players. More endgame content, a Resin cap increase, and buffs for old characters are all aspects that fans have been asking for years now. Unfortunately, HoYoverse has no plans to address those issues any time soon.

Enviosity @Enviosity This was definitely the most confusing part of the interview for me.



I feel like most of the anxiety for Genshin players is not Spiral Abyss - it's whether or not they're capped on Resin before they go to bed.



What about the anxiety of losing their next 50/50?



Enviosity @Enviosity This was definitely the most confusing part of the interview for me.

I feel like most of the anxiety for Genshin players is not Spiral Abyss - it's whether or not they're capped on Resin before they go to bed.

What about the anxiety of losing their next 50/50?

FOMO on events?

Some players also point out the hypocrisy associated with the "anxiety" response since the gacha is bound to stress out more players than endgame content, which most don't do.

Mekinot 💙 @mekinotalter @Enviosity There's definitely anxiety to be had in difficult content you can't clear, if the rewards are primogens and you can't really afford not to have them if you want certain characters. Ofc there's ways to solve that, but hard content definitely can bring some players anxiety.

Still, some players do side with HoYoverse on this stance since not everybody will be capable of clearing hard battles in Genshin Impact. After all, those who can't beat the highest floors of the Spiral Abyss lose access to a good source of Primogems.

Unreal Dreamer @Unreal_Dreamer It’s a yikes when asked would Genshin Devs raise resin cap/recharge rate



They just completely dodge the question and reply with a “well we are providing lots of materials!”



Unreal Dreamer @Unreal_Dreamer It's a yikes when asked would Genshin Devs raise resin cap/recharge rate

They just completely dodge the question and reply with a "well we are providing lots of materials!"

(Yes it does feel there's more mats with events lately but that doesn't fix the issue of lack of resin)

Nonetheless, the overwhelming majority of reactions on Twitter are negative and involve some form of criticism towards HoYoverse's response in this interview.

Guss @Gusstelier There's no proper Genshin endgame because it's not profitable. Genshin is marketed towards casual players aka working class people who log in, do their commissions, spend their 160 daily resin, and whale for the next c6 r5 character of their choice.

The lack of endgame content was a huge point of contention in that interview, but some Genshin Impact players have rationalized why HoYoverse doesn't focus on endgame content. The above tweet is a good example since some fans perceive Genshin Impact as a casual game.

Not everybody is a hardcore gamer who grinds for hours every day.

jana @janacepek The genshin interview was a disappointment. They did not answer half the questions or avoided them.

We are getting no real endgame, resin is staying the same and no buffs for old character.

jana @janacepek The genshin interview was a disappointment. They did not answer half the questions or avoided them.

We are getting no real endgame, resin is staying the same and no buffs for old character.

Truly disappointing but not surprising from hoyoverse.

Ultimately, that interview (specifically HoYoverse's responses to the questions and not the actual questions themselves) didn't go over well with the fanbase. None of the problems that have been plaguing players for years now were addressed in a satisfying manner. Furthermore, the game continues to introduce more content that exacerbates this issue.

New domains and characters inevitably require Genshin Impact players to use more Resin. Ergo, this issue will likely be brought up again by the fanbase in the future, especially since it's been a huge criticism that the fanbase has focused on periodically in the past.

