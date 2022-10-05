Genshin Impact fans unhappy after HoYoverse responds to Resin issues and lack of endgame content

Genshin Impact fans are still unhappy with how HoYoverse responds to Resin and endgame issues. A representative from HoYoverse recently did an interview with Gamespot, and they didn't react to the aforementioned Resin issue the way many gamers would like.
The representative essentially gave a non-answer to an inquiry about increasing the Resin cap. Similarly, they stated that HoYoverse does not wish to implement more endgame additions like the Spiral Abyss as that type of content:
"...might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players."
Genshin Impact fans react to ongoing Resin and endgame issues
Unsurprisingly, many gamers weren't satisfied with HoYoverse's response to these common complaints within the community. The default cap for Original Resin is 160, and the only way to get more of it is by:
- Waiting
- Using Primogems (not advised for most players)
- Using Transient and Fragile Resins
The last option is limited by virtue of there not being that many of those items to use once the player exhausts all available sources. Hence, waiting for all 160 to regenerate takes far too long. If the cap were higher, it would be less of an issue.
The first line of this tweet is a quick recap of the interviewer's question regarding if HoYoverse plans to implement a higher Original Resin cap. The remainder of the tweet is essentially HoYoverse's response.
Hence, some players call it a non-answer and have memed about how useless of a response it was.
These tweets are examples of the community mocking the response. However, not every reaction is tied to just this infamous answer.
The above recap is bound to be disappointing for some Genshin Impact players. More endgame content, a Resin cap increase, and buffs for old characters are all aspects that fans have been asking for years now. Unfortunately, HoYoverse has no plans to address those issues any time soon.
Some players also point out the hypocrisy associated with the "anxiety" response since the gacha is bound to stress out more players than endgame content, which most don't do.
Still, some players do side with HoYoverse on this stance since not everybody will be capable of clearing hard battles in Genshin Impact. After all, those who can't beat the highest floors of the Spiral Abyss lose access to a good source of Primogems.
Nonetheless, the overwhelming majority of reactions on Twitter are negative and involve some form of criticism towards HoYoverse's response in this interview.
The lack of endgame content was a huge point of contention in that interview, but some Genshin Impact players have rationalized why HoYoverse doesn't focus on endgame content. The above tweet is a good example since some fans perceive Genshin Impact as a casual game.
Not everybody is a hardcore gamer who grinds for hours every day.
Ultimately, that interview (specifically HoYoverse's responses to the questions and not the actual questions themselves) didn't go over well with the fanbase. None of the problems that have been plaguing players for years now were addressed in a satisfying manner. Furthermore, the game continues to introduce more content that exacerbates this issue.
New domains and characters inevitably require Genshin Impact players to use more Resin. Ergo, this issue will likely be brought up again by the fanbase in the future, especially since it's been a huge criticism that the fanbase has focused on periodically in the past.
Q. Which issue is a bigger problem to you?
Limited Resin
Lack of endgame content