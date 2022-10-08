How to find Mysterious Clipboard locations 11, 12, and 13 in Genshin Impact's Sumeru desert

The release of Sumeru's desert region has brought many new World Quests to Genshin Impact, which can be accessed in two ways. One is when you interact with an NPC character with a blue exclamation mark, and the other is by performing certain actions. Static Views is a World Quest that falls under the second category.

The event starts when players investigate a mailbox in front of Aranara's house in Vanarana and collect a picture. More such images have been added to the game with the latest Sumeru desert patch. These disclose locations of places where players can find hidden treasure chests that can be claimed for some rewards.

Genshin Impact guide to Sumeru Desert Mysterious Clipboard locations

Mysterious Clipboard in Aranyaka gadget (Image via HoYoverse)

Static Views is a hidden World Quest that players can be triggered by collecting a picture from the mailbox in front of one of Aranara's houses. In the Version 3.0 update, the World Quest is divided into two parts, and both involve acquiring images.

Gamers can obtain a picture with every daily reset (up to a maximum of 10). These can then be found on the Mysterious Clipboard page in the Aranyaka book.

Genshin Impact's latest patch 3.2 update has updated more slots for images on Aranyaka's Mysterious Clipboard. Although five new slots have been added, only the first three locations are accessible in the current version of the game. The three accessible locations happen to be in the Sumeru desert area.

Location 11: Aaru Village

Location of 11th Mysterious Clipboard entry (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans will have to start with Aaru Village to find the 11th Mysterious Clipboard location in Sumeru Desert area. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in Aaru Village and look for a glowing spot on the right side of the road leading to the village, as shown in the picture above.

The treasure chest will be buried under the sand, so use Anemo attacks to clear the sand and collect the treasure chest.

Location 12: North of Sobek Oasis

Another Mysterious Clipboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the 12th treasure chest in the Mysterious Clipboard, teleport to the northeast waypoint and head north from there. Look for a dried-up tree, as shown in the picture above, with a glowing spot beside it. Once again, the treasure chest will be buried underneath excess sand, so use Anemo attacks to obtain it.

Location 13: Ruins east of Sobek Oasis

Spot for 13th mysterious clipboard location (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the 13th location in the Mysterious Clipboard in Genshin Impact will take you to the east of Sobek Oasis. Teleport to the Sobek Oasis' east waypoint, as shown in the picture above. Head south to find the dirt road and start walking north towards the ruins.

You will need to be on the lookout for a glowing spot on your way to the ruins, as shown in the picture above. Use Anemo attacks to remove the sand and discover the treasure chest to claim your rewards.

Those who want a visual guide to find these mysterious clipboard locations can check out this excellent video by KyonStiV.

Players can continue to collect two more pictures from the Vanarana mailbox, but their locations cannot be accessed in the current version of Genshin Impact.

