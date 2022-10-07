Genshin Impact 3.2 release date and all character banner leaks

With patch 3.1 dropping Phase II banners soon, Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.2 update is only a few weeks away. Fans who have watched the recent livestreams must know that patch 3.2 is scheduled to launch globally on November 2, 2022.

Nahida and Layla are two new characters from Sumeru confirmed to debut in the upcoming 3.2 banners. Along with that, credible sources have revealed that there will be three 5-star reruns. Here is a quick rundown:

Phase I banners: Nahida and Yoimiya

Nahida and Yoimiya Phase II banners: Childe and Yae Miko

Speaking of banners, the weapon banners will unsurprisingly feature the signature weapons of all the 5-star characters mentioned above.

Genshin Impact: Patch 3.2 release date and character banner leaks

HoYoverse officials released a roadmap during the Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program. The roadmap contains a list of expected release dates scheduled for future patches. The developers also confirmed this release date through an official notice on their social channels.

Based on the roadmap, the upcoming patch 3.2 update is scheduled to drop on November 2, 2022. The officials also mentioned that the new patch would stick to a 5-week schedule instead of 6-weeks.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Phase I Banners

The patch 3.2 update will also drop its new character event banners together on the patch release date. Based on the latest leaks, Phase I banners will feature Nahida's debut and Yoimiya's rerun.

Dendro Archon Nahida will be a 5-star Dendro character with mastery over Catalyst weapons. Whereas, Yoimiya is an old 5-star Pyro character that uses Bow weapons.

The leaks also reveal the 5-star weapons featured in the Epitome Invocation of Phase I. The weapon banner will feature A Thousand Floating Dreams and Thundering Pulse.

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a new 5-star catalyst and is also Nahida's signature weapon. With elemental mastery (EM) as a secondary stat, the catalyst's passive provides tons of EM and DMG bonuses for the character wielding it.

The passive also provides additional EM to nearby party members. Thunder Pulse is a great bow for all DPS bow characters and is also considered Yoimiya's signature weapon.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Phase II Banners

The second half of the patch 3.2 banners will feature 5-star reruns of some of the fan-favorite characters. Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources, Childe and Yae Miko will have their rerun in the upcoming update. Childe is a Hydro Bow character, and Yae Miko is an Electro Catalyst character.

Unsurprisingly, the Epitome Invocation banners for the second half will feature the signature weapons of the 5-star reruns. As per the leaks, players can expect to see Polar Star and Kagura's Verity.

Polar Star is a 5-star bow with Crit-Rate secondary stats, making it suitable for all bow damage dealers in Genshin Impact. As Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity has extreme synergy with her. The catalyst weapon has Crit DMG as its secondary stat, making her suitable for other Catalyst users as well.

