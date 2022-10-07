Genshin Impact Nilou banner release date, time, and weapons

Genshin Impact's current patch 3.1 update will soon enter its second phase. It will introduce new characters and weapons. Based on the official announcements from the 3.1 livestream, Nilou is expected to debut alongside other 4-star characters.

Nilou is a 5-star Hydro character with mastery over Sword weapons. Those who have completed the recent Archon Quests must have already met her as an NPC in-game.

Many Nilou fans must have saved tons of Primogems to summon her from the rate-up banner along with her upcoming signature weapon called the Key of Khaj-Nisut. The following article will explain everything about her banners and weapon in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Nilou banner release date and time

Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream has confirmed that the second phase banner will feature Nilou's debut. They are scheduled to drop a week from now, on October 14, 2022, at 18:00:00. She is going to be a 5-star Hydro character with mastery over Sword weapons.

Nilou fans should start pre-farming resources for her ascension and talent levels to ensure a smooth gameplay experience after obtaining her from the rate-up banner.

Speaking of banners, the character will be accompanied by three 4-star characters with boosted drop rates. However, officials have yet to announce which 4-stars will be featured, so players should eagerly wait for a few more days to find out.

Meanwhile, the official posts have already revealed the description and gameplay footage of her abilities and passive talents. The latest leaks have also shared more in-depth statistics about her abilities, revealing that all of Nilou's damage is based on her max HP. Hence, players will have to build with HP% stats along with the ideal artifact sets in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All about Nilou's signature weapon in the 3.1 patch update

Nilou's signature weapon disclosed in livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above showcases the disclosure of 5-star weapons in the 3.1 Special Program, which will be featured on patch 3.1 Epitome Invocation (weapon banners). While Staff of the Scarlet of Sands is Cyno's signature weapon, Nilou's signature weapon is the Key of Khaj-Nisut.

As the 5-star signature weapon, it has the perfect synergy with the hydro character as the sword provides HP% as secondary sub-stats. At level 90, the sword offers 542 as base ATK and 66% in sub-stats.

The passive of the signature weapon is called Sunken Song of the Sands. Given below are the effects of the passive, as per the latest leaks:

"HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks."

It continues to state:

"When this effect gains three stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s."

Overall, Nilou seems like a unique character that will introduce a new playstyle for players who love the new elemental reactions. Apart from her, they should also look forward to new events being lined up for the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.1.

