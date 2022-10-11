How to reduce Genshin Impact size on Android using official method

The mobile version of Genshin Impact has become a little problematic after multiple updates and additions to its sandbox, character roster, and locations. Players reported the approximate size of the game to be around 8 GB at launch, but it has increased to almost 20 GB since the 3.1 update.

HoYoverse has developed a fix for those who find it hard to reserve space for their game files. Aside from deleting unwanted audio voice-over files from the game, players can now choose to delete resource packages containing files from completed quests. This way, at least 3 to 4 GB of files can be cleared from mobile devices.

This article will guide you through the process of removing the files and recovering them again.

Genshin Impact 3.1 size on Android can be reduced significantly using a new official method

1) Why should you remove files?

The file size of Genshin Impact 3.1 on mobile devices (Image via Android)

Over the past two years, Genshin Impact has become a massive project for HoYoverse, with much more content to come in the future.

After several Archon Quests, characters, and locations, players who have chosen to experience the world of Teyvat on mobile devices are somewhat worried about the overall file size.

Removing game files that are entirely irrelevant to the current content is the most effective way to reduce the overall file size of Genshin Impact on all platforms. However, the latest method is only available for mobile devices. It gives users more freedom and space to experience new content while taking up minimal space

2) How to remove audio language files

Removing audio language files from Genshin Impact is one of the two primary processes to reduce the game files on mobile devices.

To start, open the Paimon menu, head to the cogwheel icon called "Settings," and select "Language." Look for the option in the bottom-right corner of your screen that reads, "Manage Voice-Over Files."

Language-changing files in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon selecting it, you will notice a window showing you your downloaded voice-over files for a different language.

Delete the three language packs you don't need, as they each take up approximately 1 GB of space, adding up to 3 GB of extra space after the removal.

3) How to remove quest files

After Genshin Impact's official servers went on maintenance on September 28, 2022, an announcement was made on the HoYoLab forums. It read:

"On the Asia, Europe, America, and TW, HK, and MO servers, testing of the "Past Quest Resource Management" function has begun: Travelers can delete the audio and video resources corresponding to the completed Archon Quests and Story Quests on mobile, thus reducing the size of the game."

To execute the procedure, open your Paimon menu, head to Settings, and open the Resources tab. You will now see an additional option on the right side of your screen, which says "Quest Resource Management."

The Quest Resource Management option in Genshin Impact 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on your completed quests, it will delete unwanted audio files and cutscenes, eventually freeing up a lot of space.

While this option isn't available on other platforms other than mobile, future updates might bring this to PCs, PS4, and PS5.

4) How to recover the files you deleted

The re-download option in Genshin Impact 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To recover the files you just deleted, simply head to the same settings option where you uninstalled them. Select the option that says "Download Resources Again."

After extracting, the file's download size will typically be less than the final size.

